ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

CASH APPS | Victims of Venmo and Zelle scams in Kentuckiana learn expensive lessons

By Valerie Chinn
wdrb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Millions of people use apps on their phones to send and receive money, but they may not be as safe as some believe. WDRB Investigates uncovered how people across Kentucky and Indiana are being scammed out of cash, and why it's not so easy to get it...

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jake Wells

New stimulus check coming your way

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
95.3 MNC

There’s more phone scams claiming victims in parts of Indiana

There’s more phone scams claiming victims in parts of Indiana. Fishers is one of the areas where several people have reported calls from random numbers saying the person has a warrant out for their arrest, and to send gift cards to clear their name. Police call it a failry...
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Drivers making budget cuts as Indiana raises its gas tax yet again

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here, but with gas prices so high, few people feel like celebrating. "Ridiculous. I don't go anywhere anymore. Kids don't like to hear it, sorry can't go. I usually help people, give them rides and, sorry I can't help you. It's hard," said Lenice Bailey of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
City
Louisville, KY
TheDailyBeast

Police Find 31 Bodies Decomposing Inside Indiana Funeral Home

An Indiana funeral home was allegedly found to be hoarding 31 decomposing bodies and the cremated ashes of 16 others late Friday night, police told WHAS 11. The bodies were transported in a refrigerated truck to the Clark County Coroner's Office for identification. A source told WDRB that the funeral home, which was behind on processing the bodies, is owned and operated by one person. When the air conditioning when out, the source said, people likely began to take note of the smell. The police investigation into conditions at the funeral home is ongoing.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Additional prize money added to World's Championship Horse Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More prize money was added to the World's Championship Horse Show. It's now a $150,000 purse, making it the largest prize in the Saddlebred industry. The show is held annually during the Kentucky State Fair. This year's show will be held Aug. 20-27. Entries are open...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WANE-TV

Italian guide names Indy pizzeria one of the top 50 in the US

An Indianapolis pizza place is being celebrated by the country considered the birthplace of the deliciously cheesy dish. Italian guide 50 Top Pizza has released its list of 50 Top Pizzerias in the United States. While the top spot goes to Una Pizza Napoletana in New York City, the Circle...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentuckiana#Online Scams#Fraud
Indianapolis Recorder

Some Indiana child care workers find a living wage is out of reach

Kelly Dawn Jones never thought she’d have to turn her workplace into her home. Jones founded Love Your Child’s Care 13 years ago. It’s a home-based child care center run out of a small house in southeast Indianapolis. She typically has anywhere from five to 12 kids, from infants to age 11.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Paypal
wdrb.com

Local school districts bracing for more pain at the pump with high fuel prices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rising diesel prices have some local school districts feeling more pain at gas pumps as they budget fuel prices for the 2022-23 school year. Across the U.S. and Kentucky, a gallon of diesel fuel averaged $5.78 as of Wednesday, per AAA. That price is almost 10 cents higher in Louisville, where a gallon of diesel fuel averaged $5.87, and about 20 cents higher in Indiana, where the average for a gallon of diesel was $6.02.
LOUISVILLE, KY
indiana105.com

Fireball Seen Over Indiana

A meteor lit up the early morning sky over Indiana yesterday morning. The American Meteor Society says they received reports of a fireball seen over Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio around 2:17 am Eastern Wednesday. Several people especially across central Indiana said they saw it. There were also sightings reported in the Chicago area. Here is a link to the American Meteor Society website for Wednesday’s event.
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

8 Places in Indiana You Must See Before You Die

From scenic roads to one-of-a-kind natural wonders, there are so many aspects of Indiana that make it it a unique state to experience. The summer is an amazing time to explore the Hoosier State. Whether you're looking to spend more time outdoors or simply want to learn more about Indiana's history, follow this list of must-see attractions for the ultimate bucket list-worthy guide.
INDIANA STATE
1017thepoint.com

READI PROGRAM BEGINS IN INDIANA

Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers announced yesterday that quality of place projects and programs are beginning to move forward across the state through the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI. The program is on track to designate $200 million of the grantable funds to projects and programs in 10 regions by the end of July and expects to designate another $300 million in all 17 regions of the state by the end of the year. The goal is to accelerate ready-to-go projects and programs that are expected to transform Indiana communities, attract talent and improve the quality of life. The Grants are expected to bring $15 million to Southeast Indiana READI which includes Union, Franklin, Dearborn, Ripley, Ohio and Switzerland counties, the East Central Indiana Regional Partnership which will go toward projects in Wayne, Randolph, Fayette, Blackford, Jay, Henry, and Grant counties as well as Delaware county and the city of Muncie.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy