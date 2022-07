Washington Avenue in St. Louis will welcome another wonderful wedding venue this fall: The Hawthorn. “The Hawthorn will provide a unique and versatile space for a multitude of different event types,” says Shelby Huggins, events director for The Hawthorn. “The space is so versatile. Not only can it be a blank canvas to fit any bride’s style, but it also has enough character to stand alone and look amazing.”

