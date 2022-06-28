Building a Balanced In-Game NFT Economy

Venture capital firm Race Capital was an early-stage investor in crypto exchange FTX, participating in its $8 million seed round in 2019. While most companies have been announcing layoffs and cost-cuts, FTX has been on an ambitious deal-frenzy in the past two months. The Bahamas-based exchange recently agreed to acquire Bitvo and Embed Financial, and extended a $250 million credit line to BlockFi. Alameda Research, founded by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, loaned $500 million to Voyager.
