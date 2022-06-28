Building a Balanced In-Game NFT Economy

Bitcoin mining is only profitable when mining costs are less than the value of BTC rewards and transaction fees. Bitcoin’s bear market has put intense stress on mining profitability. On June 21, when bitcoin was trading close to $20,000, major mining company Bitfarm sold $82 million worth of bitcoin to bolster its balance sheet. And it wasn’t alone. Public miners sold more than 100% of their production in May, and many cited debt servicing and increased expenses as the reason why.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO