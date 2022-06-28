Greg Portner

The Sleepy Eye Fire Department was called to Christensen Farms two times in the last two days. Crews were called Tuesday afternoon for smoke coming from the top of the elevator. When crews arrived, they found the cause to be a bearing on the top of the elevator. Chief Ron Zinniel says New Ulm and Hanska water tankers were called for mutual aid but Zinniel said it was a minor incident. Then Wednesday morning, fire crews were called back to Christensen Farms for product in a storage bin that was smoking. Zinniel said that too was a minor incident but is not sure if the two incidents are related. No one was reported hurt in either incident.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO