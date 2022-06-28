Greg Portner

97 year old, Marcella Stueber, of New Ulm, passed away on Friday at Oak Hills Living Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5th, at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm. Burial will be in the New Ulm City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-10:30 am on Tuesday at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home-NORTH Chapel in New Ulm.
93-year-old Vernard “Vern” Paulson of Lafayette, MN, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home in rural Lafayette. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, at the Bernadotte Lutheran Church in rural Lafayette with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 2, prior to the service at the church.
The Sleepy Eye Fire Department was called to Christensen Farms two times in the last two days. Crews were called Tuesday afternoon for smoke coming from the top of the elevator. When crews arrived, they found the cause to be a bearing on the top of the elevator. Chief Ron Zinniel says New Ulm and Hanska water tankers were called for mutual aid but Zinniel said it was a minor incident. Then Wednesday morning, fire crews were called back to Christensen Farms for product in a storage bin that was smoking. Zinniel said that too was a minor incident but is not sure if the two incidents are related. No one was reported hurt in either incident.
The Sleepy Eye Fire Department was called to a farm on Brown County Road 27 three miles west of Sleepy Eye after a man became trapped in a grain bin. Officials say the call came in shortly before 11:30 Tuesday morning in Prairieville Township that Robert Nelson was trapped and was buried up past his shoulders. Grain bin rescue equipment including a silo tube was used to get Nelson out. Nelson was taken to the Sleepy Eye Medical Center as a precaution. He was later released and was back to work on the farm Tuesday afternoon. Sleepy Eye Police, the state patrol and Central Region Cooperative all assisted in the rescue which took about an hour.
Comments / 0