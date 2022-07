Some people… The late Charlie Daniels’ team posted an update on Twitter yesterday that his grave marker, located in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee (just outside of Nashville), was vandalized by someone who glued a spouse’s military ID onto the marble around it. Though it sounds like it was probably just an overly excited fan who wanted to show their appreciation for his support of the military during his life, who in the world even thinks of gluing something onto someone’s grave marker? […] The post Police Department Increasing Cemetery Security After Charlie Daniels’ Gravestone Was Vandalized first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

3 DAYS AGO