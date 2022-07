Mark Murphey of Rolla works, pays taxes and votes, but because he has a court-ordered guardian, he nearly lost his access to the polls. Murphey has hydrocephalus, a condition in which fluid continually collects around his brain, and he has a shunt that drains the fluid into his stomach. The condition has left him mentally disabled, and he has seizures.

