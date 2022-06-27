Watch now: Remote-controlled mower safely removes grass from the side of a hill

It’s not likely you’ll ever see a car like this again in your lifetime unless you go to a local car show where this Study’s owner, Duane Koerber, is showing it off. I met Duane and saw his car on Saturday, June 25, at the 20th Annual Pacific Car Show and Block Party, one of the premier car events in the metro area. This year’s show brought roughly 500 plus cars and hundreds of spectators who just came to drool.

PACIFIC, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO