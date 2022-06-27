ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Favorite 2022 BET Awards Moments From Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement to Mariah Carey Receiving Her Flowers

By Sammy Approved
 3 days ago

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The 2022 BET Awards was an eventful night. There was a surprise appearance from Kanye West , who introduced Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award alongside Babyface. It was filled with stellar performances and fashionable looks. This also felt like the first BET Awards in years where people actively watched and reacted in real time. Check out a gallery of our favorite moments inside.

The ladies in music represented last night. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion walked away with the Best Female Hip-Hop artist award. Tems received the Best International Act. Latto received Best New Artist at the ceremony. Then, she gave an all-star performance, bringing out superstar singer Mariah Carey for the “Big Energy” remix and literally, gives Mariah her flowers on stage.

The show was a much-needed relief and getaway from recent stories in the news. There were light-hearted moments of Black joy and love throughout the show and on our timelines. The fashion was daring. Summer Walker announced her pregnancy and glowed on the BET red carpet with her belly out for the world to see. Saucy Santana gave the material gworls a green plaid moment. While Lizzo wore a black flowy gown with feathered cuffs on her sleeves.

We appreciate the 2022 BET Awards production this year. It gave the people what we needed to end Black Music Month the right way. Catch our favorite 2022 BET Awards moments in the gallery below. Be sure to comment your favorite moment!

1. Latto Gives Mariah Carey Her Flowers

Source:Cloud9ineDreams

Such a sweet moment!

2. Honestly, Laatto’s Entire Performance

Source:iHeartRadio

It was everything.

3. Kanye West’s Surprise Appearance

Source:DebatingHipHop_

Kanye joins Babyface to introduce and honor Diddy ahead of his Lifetime Achievement acceptance.

4. Diddy’s Acceptance Speech

Source:fiesta_intl

Fans had a lot to say about Diddy’s acceptance speech. Regardless, fans realized just how much he’s given to the industry from Bad Boy and beyond. He also announced that he will donate $1 million to his alma mater Howard University and match that same price for Jackson State University.

5. Cassie?

Source:TheShadeRoom

Diddy thanked a lot of people throughout his acceptance speech. Even Cassie? No mention of Caresha though. *sips tea*

6. Jack Harlow Supports Lil Nas X

Source:lilnasxmajor

Lil Nas X has been vocal about his disdain for the BET Awards this year after not being nominated at all. His collaborator, Jack Harlow, showed his support by wearing a Lil Nas X fan shirt.

7. Obviously, Zendaya Wins Best Actress

Source:Zendaya_Updated

None other than the talented Zendaya!

8. Yikes, Giveon

Source:rnbtomi

Fans were not pleased with Giveon’s performance at the show. He trolled the Internet, referencing Lil Nas X and blaming his vocal challenges on the production’s microphone quality.

9. How Cute Are Halle & DDG

Source:cxhnow

Halle Bailey and DDG make their red carpet debut. Literally so precious.

10. Victoria Monet

Source:rapalert6

Victoria Monet performances her hit single “Coastin.”

11. And, She Looked Stunning

Source:blkgirlculture

Go off sis!

12. If You Like It, We Love It

Source:mefeater

There were mixed reviews on Jayda Cheaves BET Awards show look. Go off girl! We’re here for it.

13. Chlöe Gives Another Energetic Performance

Source:enchantederii

The performances are only getting better with time.

14. Jack Harlow Brings Out Brandy For “First Class”

Source:RnB Radar

It felt like an episode of ABC’s Queens on that stage.

