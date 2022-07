Ridgefield has not had a serious mosquito infestation for several years. We have been in a drought for the past several years. This year we have had a very wet spring. We’ve had almost 15 inches of rain since the beginning of April. The Nortwest has also had an above average snow pack. The Columbia River has been near flood stage the past few weeks. It has put much of the refuge underwater and is now beginning to recede.

RIDGEFIELD, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO