Video Games

Gotham Knights - Robin Gameplay Trailer

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobin, aka Tim Drake, takes the spotlight in this latest...

me.ign.com

Comments / 0

IGN

Skate 4: New Trailer Revealed, EA Asking for Playtesters

Since Skate 3’s release over 12 years ago, fans and newcomers alike have eagerly awaited the release of Skate 4 (also known as skate.). Though it’s been almost a year since Full Circle's last update, the newly-formed team wants players to know that they're “still working on it.”
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Classic RPG Rogue Trader Will Explore More Than Just the War in Warhammer 40,000

Casting ‘magic’ in the Warhammer 40,000 universe is incredibly risky business. A psyker (see: space wizard) must draw their power from the Warp, a volatile dimension that’s home to daemons and chaotic gods. As such, every spell, no matter how trivial or powerful, comes with the chance of injury, insanity, demonic possession, or death. In Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, the upcoming RPG from Owlcat Games, you’ll have to weigh up that risk every time you consider eviscerating a foe with your mind.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Avatar: Reckoning Trailer Reveals 2023 Release for The MMORPG Mobile Game

There are two new Avatar properties on the horizon and the players just cannot contain their excitement for either one of them. Avatar: The Way of the Water, the much-awaited sequel, is all set to come to theatres in 2022 and Avatar: Reckoning is the huge MMORPG game that is being developed for Android and iOS devices. Avatar: Reckoning just dropped a new trailer and it has got all the people buzzing about it.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Naraka Bladepoint Characters and Builds

Welcome to the character and builds part of IGN's Naraka Bladepoint guide. This section includes everything you need to know about Naraka Bladepoint's characters and weapons, including which ones are worth your time and how to get the most out of your choices. We've also added builds for some of Naraka's more popular characters, Yoto Hime and Takeda Nobutada.
VIDEO GAMES
Robin
IGN

How to Start The Delicious Last Course DLC

The Delicious Last Course is the first and only DLC available in Cuphead. Before you access it, you need to have some progress in the original game. Follow our guide to know how to start playing Cuphead’s DLC. Below, you can check the links on how to play this...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

See: Official Season 3 Teaser Trailer

Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at the third season of See, which will make its global debut on Friday, August 26, 2022. Starring Jason Momoa, the eight-episode third season will mark the last chapter of the series and will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. In Season 3, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.
TV SERIES
IGN

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Is on Sale for $39

Here’s an excellent deal for fans of classic Nintendo games. Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is on sale for $39.97 at both Amazon and Walmart, which is pretty good considering it normally costs $49.99. It’s an adorably pocketable device that functions both as a retro gaming machine and a clock. This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lena Headey Was Cut from Thor 4 - and Is Apparently Being Sued for It

Lena Headey is reportedly being sued by her former agency for $1.5 million over unpaid commission fees relating to several projects, including her cut Thor: Love and Thunder role. Variety reports that U.K. agency Troika, who previously represented Headey, has filed a lawsuit against the actor over outstanding commission fees...
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Little Cities - Hand Tracking Update Trailer

The new Big Hands in Little Cities update for Little Cities is available now for Meta Quest and Meta Quest 2. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the update, featuring hand tracking 2.0 support. With this update, you can explore your mini-metropolis with a range of simple hand gestures, with intuitive movements for navigation, zooming in and out, and effortlessly crafting homes, shops and services.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elden Ring Transcends All Once Again in Comments of the Week for July 1st!

Hello there, it's been a busy month, and lots of you have been hard at work sharing your opinions in the comment sections. We have another user vying for the title of Elden Lord on IGN and lots of other great standouts over the last few weeks. Here are our favorite comments from the previous two weeks of June.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cities: VR - Metro & Traffic Routing Update Trailer

Cities: VR's Metro & Traffic Routing update brings metro stations, tools for traffic routing, a new street-level camera view, left-handed support, and more to the city-building and management simulation game. Check out the latest trailer to see what to expect with this free content update, available now. Cities: VR is available now on the Meta Quest store.
TRAFFIC
IGN

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for July 2022 Announced

Sony has revealed that PlayStation Plus games for July 2022 are Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS5 & PS4), The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (PS4) , and Arcadegeddon (PS5 & PS4). Revealed on the PlayStation Blog, all three game will be made available at no extra cost to...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

These Harry Potter Minecraft Builds From 2012 Are Still Cool

The following incredible Minecraft builds come from the rich world of Harry Potter. Hogsmeade, Azkaban and of course plenty of amazing renditions of Hogwarts itself have all been faithfully recreated by Harry Potter superfans. Is this list from 2012? Maybe. Is it still cool? Definitely. 1. Harry as Pixel Art...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

8 Best Minecraft House Ideas

One of the fundamental parts of your Minecraft experience is building your forever home. You might be focused on the basics, such as building cute houses (we see you, cottagecore), and simplicity may be key for you. On the other hand, you could be the type to continually expand and use your home as a canvas to display the extent of your travels. Either way, if and when you're stumped for ideas on how to add a flourish to the bland and stereotypical wooden four walls approach, you can start here from our list of 8 favorite Minecraft House builds.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

New to Disney+ in July 2022: Ms. Marvel Season 1 Finale, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3, and More

Disney+ has a big July planned for its subscribers, and its offerings are perhaps led by the finale of Ms. Marvel. The final two episodes of Ms. Marvel's first season will air in July and will continue to tell the story of Kamala Khan and her journey with getting superpowers just like those heroes that she has always looked up to her whole life.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

How to Watch the Matrix Movies in Chronological Order

The Matrix took the world by storm when it was first released in theaters in 1999. It chronicled humanity’s post-apocalyptic war against the machines they helped create. As of 2022, there are now four feature films and a collection of animated shorts that tell a somewhat complete tale of that war.
MOVIES
IGN

Post Game and New Game Plus Guide

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is designed so that players will experience each of the three stories Scarlet Blaze, Azure Gleam, and Golden Wildfire. After completing any of the stories for the first time, you’ll be given the option to carry over your progress from the previous story into your new playthrough. This page of IGN’s Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hope Wiki Guide focuses on the things that unlock after you've beaten the game, how New Game+ works, and how to unlock secret characters and weapons.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Monkey Island Updates Stop After Online Abuse - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Return to Monkey Island director Ron Gilbert will no longer talk about the game online due to the amount of abuse he has received, particularly about its new art style. The much-maligned remake of XIII is now being, well, remade by a completely different developer after it was released to scathing reviews in 2020. Fall Guys' free to play "Free For All" mode launched last week, and today the "Crown Clash" event kicks off, which will allow players to earn in-game rewards in other games. Narz has it all on today's Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Terminal List: Limited Series Review

This is a non-spoiler review for all eight episodes of The Terminal List, which premieres Friday, July 1 on Amazon Prime Video. The Terminal List, adapted from the first of Jack Carr's five "James Reece" books, is an earnest but overlong revenge thriller featuring Chris Pratt in humorless Heartland hero mode, for story that hits all the important "Big Dad Energy" beats that Amazon's been chasing after its success with both Bosch and Jack Ryan. In that regard, The Terminal List fits in well, even occasionally delivering devilish twists and engaging action, but it also wallows incessantly in heaviness, beating the same drum over and over until much of it becomes dull.
TV SERIES

