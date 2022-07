Another Tallahassee staple is set to close soon. All Saints Café, which shares its name with the neighborhood, recently announced it will close its doors permanently. Years of construction and blocked roads on Gaines Street have hurt the shop’s business, as have other nearby stores that sell similar products. All Saints, which has been in business for nearly 20 years, served as the inspiration for developers who tried to manufacture the coffee shop’s ingrained bohemian vibe—with mixed levels of success. WFSU News Director Lynn Hatter recently sat down with one of All Saints’ owners, WFSU Operations Engineer Evan Rossi.

