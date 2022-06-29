ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

Mom charged after 4-year-old son accidentally shoots self

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids woman has been charged in connection with the accidental shooting...

www.witn.com

Candace Pitts
1d ago

This is such an unfortunate incident. My heart goes out to this Mother. I'm sure the hurt she is feeling from the loss of her Son is punishment enough. She'll live with this pain forever. I will pray that she receives no jail time because the sadness from losing her baby will be the worst sentence she could ever receive. May Father God continue to bless everyone involved especially the precious child.

6
Kelvin Bass
2d ago

It is sad. This mother has lost her child to a tragic accident. The Halifax County Sheriff Department in the zeal to make head lines added to her pain by charging her. She surely punish herself daily. The point of prosecuting this woman is to persecute her.Shame.on the devils.

9
