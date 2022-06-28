ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Back to School Event: Up to $150 Apple Gift Card w/ orders

moneytalksnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you a student? Save on iPads and iMacs...

www.moneytalksnews.com

Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple's cheapest 2021 iPad Pro model is on sale at its highest discount

Despite evidently offering plenty of room for discounts at their exorbitant prices, Apple's 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros haven't been marked down anywhere near as often (or as drastically) as the iPad Air (2020), iPad mini (2021), or even iPad Air (2022) in recent months. But now that a...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Apple’s Smart Folio covers for the iPad Pro now on sale with a 55% discount

Only for today, Woot is running one of the best deals on original Apple Smart Folio covers for the iPad. More precisely, Apple’s Smart Folio cover compatible with the 2nd-gen iPad Pro (11-inch) and 4th-gen iPad Air is currently down from $79.99 to $36.99. Additionally, the 3rd-gen iPad Pro (12.9-inch) has its compatible Smart Folio cover discounted from $99.99 to as little as $44.99!
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: Apple’s 5th generation iPad Air, Apple Watch SE, monitors, and more

We have some great deals for you today, starting with the latest iPad Air model, which is now receiving an exciting discount on the Blue colored variant with LTE support. As most of you know, the 64GB storage model of Apple’s gen-5 iPad Air with LTE support starts at $749. However, this model is now priced at $720, which is already getting you $29 savings from its original starting price tag. To make things even more interesting, we see that this product will also get extra $70 savings at checkout, meaning that you will be able to score $99 savings and take home your new iPad Air with cellular connectivity for $650.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
moneytalksnews.com

Grills and Accessories at Lowe's: Up to 20% off

Shop discounted outdoor cooking gear from Char-Broil, Weber, Kingsford, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's Tips Pictured is the Char-Broil Performance Series Silver 4-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill with 1 Side Burner for $299 ($50 off).
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Best Apple Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop iPads, Apple TV, Apple Watches, & More

Apple held its first launch event of 2022 in March, and the brand added an array of new products from an updated iPhone SE to an ultra-powerful Mac Studio and even an upgraded iPad Air to Apple's lineup. With the new crop of Apple products, discounts are already showing up on other Apple models with rare sales on the iPhone 13 Pro, AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads and more. Now is the perfect time to shop the best Apple deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022.
ELECTRONICS
moneytalksnews.com

Certified Refurb Small Kitchen Appliances at eBay: Up to 40% off

Shop a range of certified refurbished small appliances from brands including Cuisinart, Ninja, and NuWave. Shop Now at eBay Tips Pictured is the certified refurb Cuisinart 2-Slice Compact Toaster for $19.99 (low by $9). Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best AirPods Deals of June 2022 — $99 Second-Gen AirPods and $169 AirPods Pro Are Back

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Looking for the best AirPods deals for June 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you’re always getting the best possible deals. Apple...
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Sharpen your credit card, the Apple Store is down

So, what are we expecting? As Greg summarized, the company made a ton of announcements, but most of those aren’t relevant to the hardware side of things. Including, well, this cavalcade of stupidity. Ahem. Anyway, here’s a few of the announcements you can touch with your fingers — hardware,...
CREDITS & LOANS
Apple Insider

Daily deals June 29: $500 off RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, MagSafe Battery Pack for $87, 46% off Razer mini keyboard, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Wednesday's bestdeals include $280 off Eero Pro 6E router 3-pack, 70% off a 13QT Air Fryer, $193 off 12TB WD HDD, and much more.
CELL PHONES
moneytalksnews.com

$110 in cart

It's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $120 under list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay Features Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU 11.6" 1366 x 768 display 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage Windows 11 Home in S Mode Model: E210MA-TB.CL464BK.
SHOPPING
Apple Insider

Deals: save $220 on Apple's 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro, but only for a limited time

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The exclusiveMacBook Pro deal drops the price of the spacious 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro to $2,279, a discount of $220 off retail now through June 30.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell’s MacBook Pro rival (the Dell XPS 13) is $200 off today

If you’re looking for a discount on a great new laptop and the MacBook Pro is beyond your budget, Dell has some great discounts taking place right now. One of the best Dell laptop deals is on the Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop, the most portable of its popular XPS laptop lineup. While it typically costs $1,049, today you can get the Dell XPS 13 for just $850, a savings of $200. Free next-day shipping is included, so click over to Dell now to grab a discount and get up and running with your new Dell laptop as soon as tomorrow.
COMPUTERS

