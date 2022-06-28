ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

Carlton Eugene “Gene” Edwards

By Jackson County TIMES
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlton Eugene (Gene) Edwards, 80, died peacefully at his home in Marianna, Florida on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 following a two and a half year battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Cull and Myrtle Bridges Edwards; and brother, Robert M. Edwards. Gene is...

Deaconess Mollie Jackson Hawkins

Deaconess Mollie Jackson Hawkins transitioned from this life to her eternal heavenly home to be with her Lord on June 17, 2022 at the age of 93. Mollie Hawkins was born on March 18, 1929 in Clayton, Alabama to Ed Jackson and Eula Cole Jackson. At an early age, she accepted Christ as her Savior at Springhill Baptist Church and began a lifetime of Christian service. She received her early education and training at the Barbour County Training School where she was a good student and excelled on the girls basketball team. After graduation, she attended Tuskegee University where she majored in Nursing. Later she entered into Holy Matrimony with the dashing young airmen, Ulysses C. Hawkins. As a military spouse for over 20 years, they were stationed in all parts of the US. Whether in Alaska or Arizona; Maine or Florida she made each duty station a special home for her family. Together, Ulysses and Mollie raised five children, Ulyses, Linda, Lonnie, Christopher, and Debbie. Upon Sgt Hawkins’ retirement from service, the family settled in Lynn Haven, Florida and quickly became apart of the community. Mollie Hawkins joined Allen Chapel AME Church where she was an active and faithful member.
CLAYTON, AL
Ms. Neva Gayle Calhoun-Wooden

Ms. Neva Gayle Calhoun-Wooden of Marianna, Florida gained her heavenly wings on June 22nd at home. She was 49 years of age. At an early age, Neva received the Lord Jesus Christ as her Personal Savior and was baptized at Bethel Star Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Reverend Dr. L.L. Brooks. She served in the Youth Choir.
MARIANNA, FL
Mrs. Buella Rivers

Mrs. Buella Rivers, of Orange Park, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Friday, June 24, 2022 in Orange Park, Florida. Mrs. Snowden was a member of the Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Blountstown, Florida. She retired from the Calhoun-Liberty Hospital in Blountstown, Florida. To know her was to love her.
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
Bronda Tyus

Bronda Tyus, 58, of Greenwood, Florida died Thursday, June 30, 2022 at her residence. Funeral arrangments are incomplete and will be announced by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.
GREENWOOD, FL
Mrs. Wanda Harrell

Mrs. Wanda Harrell, of Marianna, Florida transitioned from life. temporal to life eternal on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Marianna, Florida. Homegoing Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday, June 30,. 2022, at 11:00 AM from the sanctuary of Rivertown Community Church. located at 5434 Lafayette Street in...
MARIANNA, FL
James (Jimmy) Malcolm Stewart

James (Jimmy) Malcolm Stewart, 62, of Sneads, Florida, left this earth peacefully on June 27, 2022, at his home in Sneads, Florida. Jimmy was born on October 27, 1959, in Seattle, Washington to Leonard D. Stewart and Shirley Mikell Stewart. He grew up in Chattahoochee, Florida, and was a graduate of Chattahoochee High School where he made lifelong friends and many fond memories. Jimmy was retired after many years of service as a correctional officer sergeant for the State of Florida Department of Corrections. His greatest joys in life were spending time with his family and friends, cheering on his Florida Gators in football and the St. Louis Cardinals in baseball, listening to Rock n Roll music, art and photography, as well as training and participating as a triathlete in his younger years. Jimmy also had a passion for collecting guns and guitars. He will be remembered for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind, gentle spirit.
SNEADS, FL
Marlene A. Schumacher

Marlene A. Schumacher, 76, of Marianna died Saturday, June 25, 2022 at her home. A native of Welland, Ontario, Canada, Marlene resided in Florida for approximately 47 years and in Marianna for 36 years. Marlene was employed by Walmart and Woodall’s. Marlene was preceded in death by her father,...
MARIANNA, FL
Mr. James Fennell

Mr. James Fennell of Port Saint Joe, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday June 28th at the Emerald Shores Health And Rehabilitation Center in Panama City, Florida. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.
PANAMA CITY, FL
1st APPEARANCE for June 30, 2022

Richard Peeler: Fugitive from justice- Seminole County, Georgia: Signed waiver of extradition. Brittany Hileman: Hold for Bay County- no bond, violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned today, request public defender. Julie Keene: Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon- $500 cash only bond, no contact with victims.
BAY COUNTY, FL
Summer Sports Schedule

Game times are subject to change. Cottondale at Wiregrass, 5 p.m. Cottondale at Bozeman, 4 and 6 p.m. Malone at Poplar Springs, 4 and 6 p.m.
COTTONDALE, FL

