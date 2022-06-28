Carlton Eugene “Gene” Edwards

James (Jimmy) Malcolm Stewart, 62, of Sneads, Florida, left this earth peacefully on June 27, 2022, at his home in Sneads, Florida. Jimmy was born on October 27, 1959, in Seattle, Washington to Leonard D. Stewart and Shirley Mikell Stewart. He grew up in Chattahoochee, Florida, and was a graduate of Chattahoochee High School where he made lifelong friends and many fond memories. Jimmy was retired after many years of service as a correctional officer sergeant for the State of Florida Department of Corrections. His greatest joys in life were spending time with his family and friends, cheering on his Florida Gators in football and the St. Louis Cardinals in baseball, listening to Rock n Roll music, art and photography, as well as training and participating as a triathlete in his younger years. Jimmy also had a passion for collecting guns and guitars. He will be remembered for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind, gentle spirit.
