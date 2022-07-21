Jan. 6 hearing witness: Irate Trump grabbed wheel, demanded to go to Capitol

The House select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack heard stunning testimony on Tuesday from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

She told the committee and an international TV audience that then-President Donald Trump was warned about potential violence and crimes, that he wanted supporters with weapons let into his Jan. 6 rally, and that she was told he then demanded his security detail take him to the Capitol, going so far as to grab the wheel of the presidential SUV.

This was the sixth hearing this month investigating what the committee says was the conspiracy by Trump and his allies to overturn the election.

Latest Developments

Jun 28, 3:18 PM

Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the committee, raised concerns of witness intimidation in her closing remarks.

The committee showed on a large screen above the members a text message that read: "[A person] let me know your deposition tomorrow. He wants me to let you know that he's thinking about you. He knows you're loyal, and you're going to do the right thing when you go in for your deposition."

"I think most Americans know that attempting to influence witnesses to testify untruthfully presents very serious concerns," Cheney said in her closing remarks, adding that the panel will be discussing the issue and considering next steps.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP - PHOTO: Chairman Bennie Thompson speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol, June 28, 2022. Vice Chair Liz Cheney, listens at right.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., commended Hutchinson for "doing your patriotic duty and helping the American people get a complete understanding of January 6th and its causes."

Thompson also encouraged others to come forward.

"If you've heard if you've heard this testimony today and suddenly you remember things you couldn't previously recall, or or there are some details you'd like to clarify, or you discovered some courage you had hidden away somewhere, our doors remain open," he said

Jun 29, 7:57 AM

It was among the shortest but most shocking Jan. 6 public hearings so far.

Cassidy Hutchinson, for nearly two-hours Tuesday, testified that Trump and Meadows were aware the Capitol was a target and that Trump supporters at the "Save America" rally were armed with weapons when the president told urged them to march to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

She said Trump told aides to let individuals with weapons past security and into the crowd, which he was "furious" about due to its size, with Hutchinson recalling Trump saying, "'I don't care that they have weapons. They are not here to hurt me. Take the effing mags (magnetometers) away.'"

Trump wanted to go to the Capitol himself after his speech, she said, and there was even conversation about having him go into the House chamber, despite the White House counsel's office raising serious legal concerns and the Secret Service raising safety concerns.

Still, demanding to go to the Capitol, Hutchinson recalled being told that Trump grabbed the steering wheel in the president's SUV -- on the way back to the White House and said, "'I'm the f---ing president. Take me up to the Capitol now!'" before lunging at a Secret Service agent.

Hutchinson also testified Trump instructed Meadows to make contact with a "war room" in the Willard Hotel on the evening of Jan. 5 and advised Meadows against going in person after hearing Rudy Giuliani's plans for the day, which she said she overheard included "Oath Keepers" and "Proud Boys."

In a statement to ABC News, Roger Stone said it was "FALSE" that he spoke to Meadows on the phone on Jan. 5 "or any other date."

Jun 28, 4:55 PM

In videotaped testimony, Hutchinson said she recalled seeing Meadows in his office at the White House, flipping through his phone as Trump supporters marched to the Capitol, and then violently breaching it.

"I said, 'The rioters are getting really close. Have you talked to the president?'" she testified. "Meadows said, 'No. He wants to be alone right now.'"

"I felt like I was watching," she continued in videotaped testimony, "a bad car accident that was about to happen. You can't stop it but you want to do something. I remember thinking in that moment that Mark needs to snap out of this."

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters - PHOTO: Cassidy Hutchinson arrives to testify during a public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., June 28, 2022.

She said she recalled White House counsel Pat Cipollone "barreling" towards Meadows's office, and saying something to the effect of, "''Mark, something needs to be done, or people are going to die and blood is going to be on your effing hands.'"

She said she later overheard Cipollone and Meadows talking about the "Hang Mike Pence" chants at the Capitol.

"You heard it Pat -- he thinks Mike deserves it. He thinks they aren't doing anything wrong," Meadows said to Cipollone when the White House lawyer said they needed to respond, according to Hutchinson.

-ABC News' Benjamin Siegel

Jun 28, 2:45 PM

Cassidy Hutchinson said she was "disgusted" by President Trump's Twitter post during the Capitol attack disparaging then-Vice President Mike Pence for not single-handedly rejecting Joe Biden's electoral victory.

"Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!" Trump tweeted.

Hutchinson recalled "feeling frustrated, disappointed, and really -- it felt personal. I was really saddened. As an American, I was disgusted. It was unpatriotic. It was un-American."

Matthew Pottinger, who was then serving as the deputy national security adviser, told the committee in previous testimony, it said, that he decided to quit because of what Trump said in that social media post.

"I read that tweet, and made a decision at that moment to resign," Pottinger said. "That's where I knew that I was leaving that day, once I read that tweet."

Jun 28, 5:02 PM

After a 10-minute recess, Vice Chair Liz Cheney asked Cassidy Hutchinson about interactions with her boss, Trump's chief of staff, had with key individuals ahead of Jan. 6.

Hutchinson said Trump asked Meadows to speak by phone with Roger Stone and former national security adviser Michael Flynn the day before the rally, and that Meadows asked her about meeting them at the Willard Hotel, in a "war room" assembled on the night of Jan. 5, which she expressed she didn't think was a "smart idea."

Brandon Bell/Getty Images - PHOTO: Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifies during the sixth hearing by the House Select Committee on the January 6th insurrection, June 28, 2022.

"I wasn't sure about everything that was going on at the Willard Hotel, although I knew enough about what Mr. Giuliani and his associates were pushing during this period," she said, after recalling earlier Giuliani mentioning "Oath Keepers" and "Proud Boys." "I didn't think that it was something appropriate for the White House chief of staff to attend or to consider involving in."

Jun 28, 2:35 PM

Hutchinson testified about the moment President Trump learned about an interview then-Attorney General Bill Barr had done with the Associated Press, in which Barr made clear the Department of Justice found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

She remembered hearing a noise, and then going to the White House dining room to find the valet cleaning up. Ketchup, she said, was smeared on the wall and a broken plate was on the floor.

"The valet had articulated that the president was extremely angry at the attorney general's AP interview, and had thrown his lunch against the wall," Hutchinson testified live on Tuesday. The valet warned her to "steer clear" of the president.

It wasn't the first time Trump had thrown a dish out of anger, Hutchinson said.

"There were several times through my tenure with the chief of staff that I was aware of him either throwing dishes or flipping the tablecloth to let all the contents of the table go onto the floor and likely break or go everywhere," she said.

Jun 28, 5:15 PM

Cassidy Hutchinson recalled a shocking story of Trump's anger on Jan. 6 after being told he could not go to the Capitol to meet supporters following his "Save America" rally on the Ellipse -- leading to Trump physically assaulting his security detail on the way back to the White House.

Hutchinson recalled the conversation she had back at the White House just after the rally with Bobby Engel, part of Trump's security detail, who was "sitting in the chair, looking somewhat discombobulated," and Tony Ornato.

"As the president had gotten into the vehicle with Bobby, he thought they were going out of the Capitol and when Bobby had relayed to him were not, 'You don't have the access to do it, is not secure, we're going back to the West Wing.' The president had a very strong, very angry response to that," she recalled.

"Tony described him as being irate. The president said something to the effect of, 'I'm the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now' -- to which Bobby responded, 'Sir, we have to go back to the West Wing.' The president reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm, said, 'Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We're going back to the West Wing. We're not going to the Capitol.'"

"Mr. Trump used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel and when Mr. Ornato recounted the story to me, he motions towards his clavicle," she said.

Jun 28, 2:34 PM

Hutchinson testified about the concerns some White House staff had about President Trump wanting to go to the Capitol with his supporters on Jan. 6. At one point that morning, Hutchinson said, then-White House counsel Pat Cipollone told her to make sure that it didn't happen.

"We're going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we go up to the Capitol," Hutchinson said Cipollone told her.

Crimes they were concerned about, she said, included defrauding the electoral count and obstructing justice.

The White House legal team was also concerned about aspects of Trump's remarks at the Ellipse, Hutchinson testified, and urged speechwriters not to include language about marching to the Capitol.

Jun 28, 2:37 PM

Hutchinson said there were "many discussions" the morning of Jan. 6 about the rhetoric Trump would use at the speech that ultimately preceded the riot.

Hutchinson testified that Eric Herschmann, a lawyer for Trump, said it would be "foolish to include language that had been included at the president's request, which had lines along, to the effect of 'fight for Trump, we're going to march to the Capitol, I'll be there with you, fight for me, fight for what we're doing, fight for the movement,' things about the vice president at the time too."

"Both Mr. Herschmann and White House counsel's office were urging the speechwriters to not include that language for legal concerns and also for the optics of what it could portray the president wanting to do that day," Hutchinson said.

Trump at his speech ultimately said, "So let's walk down Pennsylvania Avenue" to give "weak" Republicans the "pride and boldness that they need to take back our country."