Red Wings: 5 Second Round Targets in the 2022 NHL Draft

By Devin Little
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe key to a successful rebuild is to find players throughout the draft, not just in the first round. That is how the Tampa Bay Lightning were built: Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov, Ondrej Palat and Anthony Cirelli (among others) were all selected outside of the first round. If a team only...

THE DETROIT RED WINGS ANNOUNCE THEIR NEW HEAD COACH

Derek Lalonde, formerly an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning, has been named the 28th Head Coach in the franchise's long history, per a team release. Lalonde's experience as a head coach with the Iowa Wild, AHL affiliate of Minnesota, likely helped his plight for the Wings' job, as well as his relationship with current GM Steve Yzerman, who is often credited as the architect of the modern Tampa Bay Lightning. Lalonde replaces Jeff Blashill who was not retained after this season. The Red Wings appear poised to take a step forward after failing to make the postseason for a sixth straight season. Lalonde, on the other hand, has won two Stanley Cups, so maybe he can instill a winning culture in the Red Wings locker room.
City
Local
Michigan Sports
Sports
Report: The Chicago Bulls Are Interested in Trading for John Collins

‘Tis the season, Bulls fans. With NBA free agency starting Thursday at 5:00 PM CDT, rumors are swirling all over the place. If there is one thing we have learned during Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley’s tenures leading the Chicago Bulls, it’s that they play their cards close to their chests. As a result, any time there is a possible fit for the Bulls, Chicago is linked to him. This time around, Atlanta Hawks’ forward John Collins is back in the discussion.
AVALANCHE REVEAL INJURIES SUFFERED DURING THEIR STANLEY CUP RUN

NHL players are some of the toughest athletes on the planet, playing through injuries in order to chase their dream of lifting the Stanley Cup. On Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche revealed the list of injuries they were dealing with during their run to a third Stanley Cup in franchise history.
Remembering the Sabres' star-studded 1982 and '83 drafts

Buffalo is set to pick 3 times in the 1st round for the 1st time since 1983. When the Sabres arrive for the NHL Draft in Montreal on July 7, it will be just the third time in franchise history that Buffalo has three first-round selections. Buffalo holds its own...
Bruins' coaching search reportedly down to three finalists

There could be an answer as soon as Wednesday on who will be the next head coach of the Boston Bruins and a new name has entered the ring. Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports that Pittsburgh Penguins assistant Mike Vellucci has interviewed for the job. In fact, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff believes that Vellucci has been interviewed twice now.
Nikita Kucherov
Brayden Point
Tyler Bertuzzi
Anthony Mantha
Alex Nedeljkovic
CANUCKS LOOKING TO TRADE YOUNG NETMINDER, CANADIENS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED

On the 'Donnie & Dhali' podcast this week, CHEK TV reporter Rick Dhaliwal mentioned that the Vancouver Canucks may be looking to move on from goaltender Michael DiPietro. The emergence of Latvian goaltender Artur Silovs and his recent success has likely made DiPietro expendable. Dhaliwal also said that the Montreal...
Tristan Jarry Ends Streak of Goalie Controversy with Penguins

For the first offseason in a number of years, there is no discussion around who the Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie should be. After his 2021-22 season, there is no doubt that Tristan Jarry is the Penguins top goalie. Ever since their Stanley Cup victory in 2016, the Penguins have filtered...
Role Players Spurs Should Sign in Free Agency

The reality has set in for the San Antonio Spurs after trading All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday in exchange for lucrative draft stock and Danilo Gallinari. The Spurs aren't likely to keep Gallinari for long, as waiving his three-year, $61.4 million deal would allow San Antonio...
Braves trade for right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho from Red Sox

Silvino Bracho last appeared in the majors in 2020 for the Diamondbacks. For his entire career, he boasts a pedestrian 4.82 ERA over 92 appearances. However, he’s put some pretty solid numbers up in AAA for the Red Sox, recording a 3.16 ERA and 10.3 K/9 in 31.1 innings. Bracho also was lights out last year in the Venezuelan Winter League.
Rangers’ Kreider Heading Towards the Rafters

Chris Kreider has been a New York Ranger for the entirety of his career thus far. He has had his ups and downs, but there is no denying the numbers that he has accumulated. Once he chooses to hang up his skates, there will be a compelling argument as to whether or not his jersey deserves to be retired, which is a funny thing to say out loud, considering that in 2020 a lot of people wanted Kreider to be dealt.
LIGHTNING PLACE GOALTENDER ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Tampa Bay Lightning have placed goaltender Amir Miftakhov on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract buyout. Miftakhov, 22, was selected by the Lightning in the sixth round (186th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Tampa signed Miftakhov to a three-year, entry-level contract in May of 2021, but his first season in North America didn't go as many hoped and it appears he's headed back to the KHL.
Lalonde hired as Red Wings coach

Replaces Blashill after spending past four seasons as assistant with Lightning. Derek Lalonde was hired as coach of the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. The 49-year-old replaces Jeff Blashill, who the team announced on April 30 would not return after seven seasons. It is the first head coaching job in...
Luca Hauf – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Löwen Frankfurt (DEL2) NHL Central Scouting: 60th (among EU Skaters) Luca Hauf is a smart, defensively-minded forward that can play either center or on the wing. This season, he worked his way up from the Germany3 division all the way up to the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), which is the top league in Germany. After joining Löwen Frankfurt of DEL2, which is the second division in Germany midway through the season, he helped them capture the championship and earn a promotion to the DEL for the 2022-23 season.
Red Wings Need to Be Active in Trade Market

Now that it’s officially the offseason, it’s imperative that the Detroit Red Wings pursue a trade or two. It should be noted that this is counter to a point Steve Yzerman made in his end-of-year press conference – that trades are unlikely. That’s okay. I interpreted that as “it’s hard to predict if reasonable trades will arise” rather than an outright declaration that there will be no trades this summer.
