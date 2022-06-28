ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

“Politics & The Pulpit” Discuses COVID-19 Vaccinations Approval For Children

By KHTS FM 98.1, AM 1220
Santa Clarita Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children six to seventeen years old has sparked controversy. On “Politics & The Pulpit” with Pastor Jerry Cook, Cook invites three guests to discuss the topic. CEO of The Unity Project Laura Sextro is bringing various grassroot groups...

www.hometownstation.com

Comments / 0

 

Real News Network

Frontline physicians in LA can’t pay rent, so they threatened to strike

We all know that, even before the horrific, world-changing event of COVID-19, society would fall apart without hospital workers and medical staff. But like so many other fields and sectors of work, the medical field is a very stratified one. Even though we as patients may not see it, many of the folks who make hospitals and medical facilities run are overworked, understaffed, under-protected, and paid way less than we’re led to believe. This was made painfully clear last month when frontline physicians at LA County hospitals voted overwhelmingly in favor of striking over unfair labor practices. After voting to authorize a strike, LA County members of the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR/SEIU), a local of the Service Employees International Union, won historic contract gains, including major increases in salaries and housing stipends, the creation of a $125,000 fund for diverse recruitment efforts, and more. To talk about all of this and more, TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez chats with Dr. Frances Gill, a first-year resident physician at LAC/USC Medical Center who is training to be a psychiatrist.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Fight Against Illegal Marijuana Grows Continues With Bipartisan Support

In Appropriations Committee markups, Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, proposed an amendment to support law enforcement and their fight against illegal marijuana grows taking place in the Antelope Valley. The amendment, which addresses law enforcement overtime caps, was greeted with bipartisan support and passed easily through the committee, marking a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Locals Discuss New Residential Development At Smiser Mule Ranch

During a community meeting with city officials and development representatives Thursday, Santa Clarita residents voiced their opinions and concerns about a proposed development project at the former location of Smiser Mule Ranch near the 5 freeway in Newhall. The community meeting took place at Santa Clarita City Hall Thursday evening...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital NICU Celebrates 10 Years

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its Kim and Steven Ullman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The Henry Mayo NICU opened in June 2012 and since then has provided care for over 1,500 babies in and around the Santa Clarita Valley. The president of the Henry...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Comfort Keepers In Santa Clarita Offers In-Home Care To Keep Your Loved Ones Safe At Home

With trained professionals, Comfort Keepers offers in-home and Dementia and Alzheimer’s care in Santa Clarita. When it comes to homecare, no two cases are alike, and the choice to provide your loved one with these services can be difficult. Comfort Keepers in Santa Clarita is prepared to make a customized solution for you and your family’s in-home care needs.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Wanted In Santa Clarita For Identity Theft Apprehended In Chatsworth Hotel

A man and woman wanted for identity theft in Santa Clarita were located at a hotel in Chatsworth during a surveillance operation. Deputies with the Crime Impact Team were conducting surveillance when they located the identity theft suspects who were identified by the public’s help at a hotel in Chatsworth, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

Woman with autism missing in Lancaster

LANCASTER – An 18-year-old woman who authorities say has autism and anxiety, and has a limited mental capacity was reported missing Tuesday in Lancaster. Valerie Marie Mora, aka “Chucky,” was last seen at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 26, on the 45000 block of 18th Street East in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LA County joining new High Desert Corridor agency

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will have the county join a new High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency to identify critical funding and facilitate the continued planning, development, and construction of the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor project.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

