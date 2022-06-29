Police Locate Missing 11-Year-Old Fort Worth Girl

ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was arrested in North Texas after he allegedly murdered a mother of three at a hotel in Royse City and drove her body to Houston, police said Thursday.The Royse City Police Department said it served an arrest warrant for murder on Reynaldo Chavez, of Houston. He is accused of murdering Sandra Denise Martinez, 47, a mother of three from Quinlan, at the American Inn Motel at 300 E. IH-30 in Royse City.The investigation began back on April 29, 2022 after a missing person report was filed with the Greenville Police Department. Greenville detectives...
