Fort Worth, TX

Police Locate Missing 11-Year-Old Fort Worth Girl

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Worth police have found an 11-year-old girl who was missing since Sunday afternoon. Police...

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Video Shows Fort Worth Officers Chase, Shoot at Domestic Violence Suspect

Fort Worth police on Friday released new video showing officers chasing after a domestic violence suspect before shooting him Wednesday night. Alejandro Molina Cornelio, 31, remains hospitalized in critical condition, Fort Worth Assistant Police Chief Robert Alldredge said in the video. The video includes a 911 call and a sequence...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Few answers following police shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Home surveillance footage captured the aftermath of a police shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood. Police are expected to give more information about what happened Friday morning. The man police shot has not been identified, and there are still many questions about what happened before the...
FORT WORTH, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
#Police#Hilding Drive
News Channel 25

'Armed & dangerous': Police search for missing suspected killer

DALLAS — Dallas police report on June 6 William Glen Wright, 57, was in a major vehicle accident and later died from his injuries at an area hospital. Police allege Curlee "Lee" Jobe, 56, is the suspect who shot and killed Wright that day. The accident occurred around 6:50...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police: Murder suspect drove victim's body from Royse City to Houston

ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was arrested in North Texas after he allegedly murdered a mother of three at a hotel in Royse City and drove her body to Houston, police said Thursday.The Royse City Police Department said it served an arrest warrant for murder on Reynaldo Chavez, of Houston. He is accused of murdering Sandra Denise Martinez, 47, a mother of three from Quinlan, at the American Inn Motel at 300 E. IH-30 in Royse City.The investigation began back on April 29, 2022 after a missing person report was filed with the Greenville Police Department. Greenville detectives...
ROYSE CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police find 2 adults dead in apartment, 2 children unharmed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two adults were found dead in an apartment in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. Two children were also found in the apartment, unharmed.At around 12 p.m. June 29, Dallas police were called to the apartment. A man and woman were found dead. Police said the two were shot. Police said the two children are under the age of five. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation contact Detective Yahir Perez at yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com or 214-671-4735 and to reference case No. 116917-2022.This story is developing.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'It's dangerous, and it's also a crime' | Texas safety officials warn teens shooting people with Orbeez guns

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Southlake DPS issued a warning to parents and teens on Thursday about Orbeez toy guns. In a Twitter thread, Southlake DPS said it had received eight calls since February involving Orbeez guns, where teenagers have shot either unsuspecting citizens or cars driving down the road with gel balls. In some cases, the gel balls have been frozen to make them hit harder and cause pain, Southlake DPS said.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police seek murder suspect

DALLAS - Dallas police are seeking help from the public to find a 56-year-old man accused of a murdering a man earlier this month. Curlee "Lee" Jobe shot and killed William Glen Wright, 57, on June 6, according to police. Police said Jobe should be considered armed and dangerous. The...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Fatally Shoot Armed Man Inside Irving Hospital Room

Police officers fatally shot an armed man who opened fire inside a hospital room in Irving Wednesday night, police say. It happened at about 8 p.m. inside a patient room in the emergency wing of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. A nurse went into a room to check on...
IRVING, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Domestic Incident Leads to Officer-Involved Shooting in Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police investigating an officer-involved shooting stemming from a domestic dispute. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night on the 3100 block of Lackland Road. According to preliminary information from Fort Worth Police, officers were dispatched to a home where they learned a man -- armed with a shotgun -- had attempted to take children from the home.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pedestrian Hit, Killed Along I-35E in Lewisville Friday

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35E were closed in Lewisville early Friday morning after a pre-dawn crash involving a pedestrian. According to city officials, a man was walking along the highway near Main Street when he was struck and killed by a driver. Officers had already been called to the...
LEWISVILLE, TX
kgns.tv

Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities in northeast Dallas are investigating the shooting death of a couple whose bodies were found inside their apartment while their two young children were alive. Police were initially called out to the apartment this past Sunday by a neighbor who heard gunshots. Officers went to...
LAREDO, TX

