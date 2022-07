GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in custody after demanding money from a pharmacy at knifepoint. Investigators with the Goldsboro Police Department say they were called to an armed robbery at the Downtown Pharmacy at 151 N. Center St. around 4:15 p.m. Friday. They were told that a man came into the store with a knife and demanded money. He then ran away, heading north on Center Street.

GOLDSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO