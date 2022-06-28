ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Company says truck with dozens of dead people inside was “cloned,” according to report

By TEXAS TRIBUNE STAFF
KRGV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Company says truck with dozens of dead people inside was “cloned,” according to report" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up...

www.krgv.com

NBC News

Four in custody in Texas migrant smuggling case

Four men are in federal custody after dozens of dead migrants were discovered Monday in the trailer of an apparently abandoned big rig in San Antonio. Two additional arrests were announced Wednesday as the death toll rose to 53. Homero Zamorano Jr. 45, of Pasadena, Texas, was arrested Wednesday on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Police Arrest Driver Of Migrant’s Abandoned Trailer

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrest of Homero Zamorano Jr., 45, on criminal charges related to his alleged involvement in the deaths of 53 migrants found inside an abandoned tractor-trailer in San Antonio. If convicted, Zamorano faces up to life in prison or possibly, the death penalty. Officials said that he is originally from Brownsville but resides in Pasadena, Texas. The death toll of migrants is now 53, and San Antonio Police have arrested four.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

RGV company claims no ties to migrant tragedy

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fifty people died Monday after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road near San Antonio. The truck was believed to be owned by an Alamo man, but the family says their trailer is parked at home and they believe it was cloned.
TexasHighways

Rinsing Wagons in the San Antonio River

Though small by Texas standards, the San Antonio River has played an outsized role in the state’s history. Sustaining at least 11,000 years of human habitation, its spring-fed waters have been used for everything from drinking to cooking, bathing, fishing, irrigating crops, baptizing infants, powering mills, brewing beer, boating, and—as seen in this photo taken near the Navarro Street Bridge in downtown San Antonio—washing buggies. The river starts in San Antonio, charged by the San Pedro and San Antonio springs, and runs 240 miles to its confluence with the Guadalupe River near Tivoli, about 10 miles from the coast. In 1690, a Spanish expedition encountered the Payaya people living along the river. The tribe called its home Yanaguana, or “land of spirit waters.” Within 30 years, the Spanish had established San Antonio de Valero Mission, the genesis of San Antonio as we know it today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kurv.com

Alamo Trucking Company Says Tractor-Trailer Used In Deadly Smuggling Run Not Theirs

A Rio Grande Valley trucking company is claiming no connection to the tractor-trailer found in San Antonio with 50 migrants dead inside. The semi-trailer that had been abandoned near Lackland Air Force Base appeared to show it was owned by Betancourt Trucking and Harvesting of Alamo. But in an interview with the San Antonio Express-News, Felipe Betancourt Junior said while the company owns a similar-looking red big rig, their tractor-trailer has been in the Valley since last Friday, and was operating in the Lower Valley on Monday.
Pleasanton Express

Poteet Police Chief Hickman statement on death of Officer Richardson

The Poteet Police Department mourns the tragic loss of Poteet Police Res. Officer Jeffrey Richardson, 35, who was tragically killed this morning while working off-duty in Austin, Texas. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Richardson family. We offer our sincerest condolence for this monumental loss. When tragedy strikes,...
POTEET, TX

