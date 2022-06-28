New boys soccer coach named at West Hall High

West Hall faces Greater Atlanta Christian in the Class 3A state semifinals on April 29, 2022 in Norcross. Photo by Dale Zanine For The Times

The boys soccer team at West Hall High School has a new coach.

Hall County Schools announced Tuesday that Nathan Pryor will be the new head boys soccer coach for the Spartans.

“It is an absolute privilege to be taking over the varsity boys soccer position at West Hall,” Pryor said. “I hope to do my part to uphold the excellent tradition that has been set in place before my arrival.”

Pryor began his high school coaching career with Grayson High School in 2012 as varsity girl’s assistant and head junior varsity girls coach. In 2014, he helped lead the Grayson varsity girls to a state runner-up finish. In 2015, they won the state championship.

In 2019, as an assistant, Pryor helped take the Lanier boys program to the second round of the state playoffs. His most recent coaching stint was at Tucker High School.

“We are thrilled to have Coach Pryor on board at Sparta,” said West Hall Athletic Director David Wagner. “His character and experience are assets that will certainly serve our school and community well. We are definitely excited about the future for boys soccer.”