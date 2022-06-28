Appleton, July 2, 2022: Fox Valley Peace Coalition Vigil

Rally for your right to reproductive freedom! Meet us on the southeast corner of 14th and Erie in Sheboygan for high visibility protesting. We’ll spread to other corners as we fill in. We need a lot of help from you to bridge the gap in women’s healthcare. Show...
WEST BEND — The West Bend Community Memorial Library on Tuesday hosted former Wisconsin Governor Martin J. Schreiber, who talked about his book “My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver” and his journey being a caregiver for his wife Elaine, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and passed away earlier this year, at the grand re-opening of the library's Memory Cafe.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — As Pride month comes to a close, a Green Bay bar is about to celebrate a major milestone. Napalese Lounge & Grille is about to turn 40 years old in early July. “The longest-running LGBTQ bar in the United States is only 89 years...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the final days of pride month, there is a controversy over the rainbow flag that has been flying over Green Bay City Hall. Several members of the city council said Tuesday night that they received complaints from citizens and city employees alike who aren’t comfortable with the flag and worry that it might open a pandora’s box.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At Tuesday night’s Green Bay city council meeting, a presentation by a non-profit on how inclusive the city is towards LGBTQ+ people turned into a heated and lengthy debate. The Human Rights Campaign is the largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization. Tuesday, it discussed a...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski says he will prosecute abortion providers if there’s an alleged violation against Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. It comes as dozens of prosecutors across the country are pledging to not press charges in wake of Friday’s U.S....
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update on the crash that occurred on WIS 15 westbound in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes on WIS 15 for traffic heading west are reopened to motorists. The crash was...
One of the early musical performers on WOMT Radio has died at the age of 95 in northeast Wisconsin. We received word this week of the death of Veronica Ann Vertz of Sturgeon Bay. The former Veronica Buynoski was born in Two Rivers in 1927, the year after WOMT went...
ALGOMA, Wis — The town of Algoma is the latest to get visit from a bear this summer. Doorbell video shared with WHBY, shows the bear walking through a neighborhood at night, just west of the Oshkosh city limits. Bears have also been spotted in Winneconne and Omro in...
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Abortions have stopped in Wisconsin. A ban from 1849 still on the books has led the state's four clinics to stop doing them. One district attorney now says he will enforce that old ban. The district attorneys in Dane and Milwaukee counties said they will not prosecute...
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular cafe in Shawano County is closing down its doors after 24 years in service. Angie’s Main Cafe in the City of Shawano will be closing on Thursday, June 30 at 2:00 p.m. due to the owner Angie Bistoff selling the business. “I...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is being seen near Washington Street and Walnut Street in the City of Green Bay. Local 5 News has a crew on scene and will update this when more information is made available. Until then, it is best to avoid...
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has reported four new strangles cases in the state. A 13-year-old mare in Brown County presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and fever. Three horses were exposed at the boarding facility, which is now under voluntary quarantine.
SHAWANO (WLUK) – The court-appointed receiver managing Annie’s Campground has submitted proposed terms to sell the facility, currently owned by Ann Retzlaff, who is in jail on a variety of charges and behind on mortgage payments. Retzlaff faces two sets of criminal charges: recklessly endangering safety charges related...
The Green Lake County Crime Stoppers Program is looking for a 28-year-old Ripon man who is wanted for failing to appear in court on narcotics possession charges. Chief Deputy Matt Vande Kolk says Jordan James Kahn is wanted on a felony warrant. Kahn has been wanted since March and is believed to still be in the area. Information on Kahn can be reported anonymously to the Green Lake County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-438-8436, texted to GETTHEM at 847411 or emailed to getthem@co.green-lake.wi.us. Tips may be eligible for a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Kahn.
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fisherman who was supposed to return home on Monday evening was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. on June 27. According to a release, Langlade County deputies responded to the area where the fisherman was known to be, in the Town of Wolf River.
FOX CROSSING — A black bear was spotted by residents Monday afternoon in the village of Fox Crossing near Menasha, but police were never able to track it down. The bear was photographed near Susan Ave, as well as in O’hauser Park, according to the Fox Crossing Police Department.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect in a disturbance was arrested after emerging from a marsh in Green Lake County. At about 12:30 a.m., dispatchers received a report of a disturbance on Vine Street in the Village of Kingston. The suspect, 38-year-old Christopher L. Holcomb, had left the...
