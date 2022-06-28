Appleton, July 2, 2022: Fox Valley Peace Coalition Vigil

The Green Lake County Crime Stoppers Program is looking for a 28-year-old Ripon man who is wanted for failing to appear in court on narcotics possession charges. Chief Deputy Matt Vande Kolk says Jordan James Kahn is wanted on a felony warrant. Kahn has been wanted since March and is believed to still be in the area. Information on Kahn can be reported anonymously to the Green Lake County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-438-8436, texted to GETTHEM at 847411 or emailed to getthem@co.green-lake.wi.us. Tips may be eligible for a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Kahn.

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO