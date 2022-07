(Kitco News) - Is this the end of the gold vs bitcoin debate?. The crypto sector has had a massive capitulation of late with some hedge funds closing down, brokers stopping withdraws, and some other serious issues. Prior to the recent price drop, there were many research notes looking at the case for bitcoin to be treaded as a safe haven play over gold. We are not really hearing too much of this now. Gold has serious uses in the economy. Central banks use gold, and many investment banks and hedge funds allocate gold in their portfolios and vaults. Of course, some use crypto too.

