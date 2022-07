HAMPTON — Across the country, localities will celebrate July 4 in honor of the day in 1776 in which representatives from the Continental Congress declared the colonies’ sovereignty from the British. Hampton, one of the oldest cities in the nation, played a pivotal role in America’s fight for independence. This year, the city will play host to a series of celebrations befitting of its historical importance in America’s march to freedom.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO