JAMES CITY-JP Morgan Chase is opening several new branches in Hampton Roads, including two in the Greater Williamsburg area. The national financial institution, one of the oldest in the country that first began in New York City in 1799, announced in May its intent to open ten new locations throughout the region. In Williamsburg, JP Morgan Chase plans to open a location in downtown Williamsburg. A second branch is slated for Monticello Avenue in James City County.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO