Tennis

How Many Grand Slams Has Novak Djokovic Won?

By Joe Summers
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovak Djokovic enters the 2022 Wimbledon as the odds-on favorite. He easily won his first round matchup and will take on Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round. As the No. 3 ranked men's player in the world, Djokovic is no stranger to...

www.yardbarker.com

ClutchPoints

After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission

Arguably the greatest women’s tennis player in history, Serena Williams, made her return to the sport 364 days since retiring with an injury in the first round of Wimbledon last year. She found herself up against the 115th ranked player in the world in Harmony Tan. In a thrilling back-and-forth match, Tan pulled off an […] The post After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Rafael Nadal playing at Wimbledon today?

Rafael Nadal continues his remarkable quest for a calendar grand slam as the 36-year-old opens his Wimbledon campaign against Francisco Cerundolo on Centre Court.Nadal is making his first appearance at Wimbledon since 2019 and it comes after a stunning year for the 22-time grand slam champion where he has won both the Australian Open and French Open titles.The Spaniard was an injury doubt for the Championships after admitting to having to take pain-killing injections at Roland Garros but he has since undergone a special operation which has left the two-time Wimbledon winner feeling upbeat ahead of the tournament.Nadal’s opponent,...
SPORTbible

Why Is Roger Federer Not At Wimbledon 2022?

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer is not playing at the tournament this year for the first time since 1999, but why?. The 40-year-old has been struggling with lingering injuries for an extended period now. As such, the Swiss underwent knee surgery last year. Issues with his knee had long prevented...
TENNIS
AFP

Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis attempts to demolish the "brick wall" of Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon on Wednesday while Andy Murray needs to defuse the big-serving threat of John Isner.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon third round for the 16th time on Wednesday as career-long rival Andy Murray suffered his earliest-ever exit from the All England Club. "He didn't give me lots of chances," said Murray, whose previous earliest exits came in the third round in 2005 and 2021.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Wimbledon lookahead: Nadal, Gauff, Swiatek play on Day 4

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY. Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and 2021 runner-up Karolina Pliskova are scheduled to play second-round matches on Centre Court on Day 4 at Wimbledon. Top-seeded Iga Swiatek is also in action. The sixth-seeded Pliskova will face British player Katie Boulter in the first match in the main stadium. Then it’s second-seeded Nadal against Ricardas Berankis. The Spaniard has won the past two Grand Slam tournaments as part of his 22 major titles overall. The 11th-seeded Gauff then faces Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania. The 18-year-old American was runner-up at the French Open earlier this month. Swiatek, the champion at Roland Garros, puts her 36-match winning streak on the line against Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove of the Netherlands. They’ll play on No. 1 Court.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Matteo Berrettini’s shocking Wimbledon COVID-19 revelation is eye-opener for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal

Wimbledon is now in full swing but one of the top players in the tournament is being forced to withdraw. Matteo Berrettini has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be available to play, which is a major boost to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of another Major: “I am heartbroken to announce that I […] The post Matteo Berrettini’s shocking Wimbledon COVID-19 revelation is eye-opener for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Independent

Rafael Nadal overcomes errors and Ricardas Berankis to reach Wimbledon third round

In the end both results counted the same, but while Novak Djokovic produced a near faultless display to advance on Wednesday, Rafael Nadal was more selective when finding his top form to defeat Ricardas Berankis on Centre Court and advance to the third round of Wimbledon.As the contenders from Nadal’s half of the draw fall, the comparison to Djokovic and the level that will almost certainly be required to capture the third leg of the calendar grand slam has been made clear. But, for a player whose year has been defined by rediscovering the peak of his powers, this was...
TENNIS

