MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Five days have passed since customers in the City of Marysville’s service area were told to conserve water. “I've been here 13 years and I've never had to issue any advisory about water restriction,” said Scott Sheppeard, the water superintendent for Marysville. “Basically, our water treatment plant has been running at max capacity from the previous weeks, we had the warm temperatures… we had that water main break and another water main break in town that literally depleted our water towers.”

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO