ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

The ‘Tell Her Not to Worry’ float

By Jill Wagner
Forest Park Review
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe July 4th parade of 1918 in Forest Park, was formed “to arouse interest and enthusiasm” at a time when 271 “Forest Park boys” were in service during World War I. Among...

www.forestparkreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Forest Park Review

Photos | German Fest

Forest Park’s annual celebration of its long German Heritage was renewed in the Altenheim Grove last Friday and Saturday with food, music, games and, of course, beer (or do you say “bier”). The event was sponsored by the Harlem Männer-und Damenchor, Deutsch Amerikanischer National Congress (DANK), and West Village of Forest Park.
FOREST PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

Defending the pool

Forest Park’s park district has a knotty problem. We don’t envy them trying to find solutions. On June 14, the situation at the Forest Park Aquatic Center spun out of control. Large crowds of youth were drawn to the Harrison Street pool via social media posts. On a steaming day, the pool was already at its capacity. At various points in the day, entry to the pool was closed down for reasons of safety and capacity because of those already inside.
FOREST PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

Big Week | June 29-July 6

Monday, July 4, 6:30 p.m., Park District of Forest Park. Good Clean Fun describes themselves as a “party band,” playing the big hits of almost every decade. At this show, they’ll provide the soundtrack for the ultimate party, celebrating Independence Day. Their performance will be followed by a fireworks display. Concessions will be available. 7501 W. Harrison St., Forest Park.
FOREST PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forest Park, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Forest Park, IL
Eater

Where to Drink Outdoors in Bronzeville and Hyde Park

North Side and South Side residents might not be able to agree on much, but they do share a love of enjoying the city’s all-too-elusive nice weather by spending time drinking outside. The neighborhoods of Bronzeville and Hyde Park don’t have the flashy rooftops of downtown, but they both have a wide variety of excellent patios where diners can BYOB or enjoy a glass of wine or a signature cocktail while dining on Southern, Cajun, or Jamaican fare. There’s even a deck bar right at the 31st Street Beach perfect for really making the most out of a hot day.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Wagner
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Neighbor provides escape hatch for Grand Blvd. homeowner

The woman who expressed outrage over the construction of an apartment building next door to her home in downtown Brookfield and later sued the developer, her home’s former owners and their real estate agent has sold that home – for a profit. Cook County property records show that...
BROOKFIELD, IL
Block Club Chicago

Swastikas Drawn On Jefferson Park Businesses Owned By People Of Color: ‘It Definitely Feels Targeted’

JEFFERSON PARK — Three Far Northwest Side businesses all owned and operated by people of color were tagged with swastikas Tuesday night, owners said. Black swastikas were painted on back doors, a front sign and a van belonging to Supreme Smoke Shop, 4766 N. Milwaukee Ave., Cannabist, a dispensary at 4758 N. Milwaukee Ave. and Indigenous government office Ho-Chunk Nation at 4738 N. Milwaukee Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Mr. Beef takes bow in Harlem Avenue grand opening

Mr. Beef and Pizza, 123 Harlem Ave., hosted a festive grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 26. The purveyor of house made Italian beef, pizza with parmesan tomato sauce, and fresh salads opened in the winter, but waited to celebrate its Forest Park debut under the summer sun. To bring a sense of fun, Nick Kollias, invited owners of colorful hot rods and pristine vintage cars to park in the spot’s generous lot.
FOREST PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Volunteers#The Red Cross#P J#34th Infantry
WGN TV

Rare collection of 300 cars on display at Klairmont Kollections

CHICAGO — Klairmont Kollections might be the rarest set of cars that you might have never heard of — until now. Larry Klairmont and his partner Joyce are the proud ambassadors of this rare showplace of automobiles consisting of over 300 of the some of the most stunning, impressive, clever collections of vehicles that any car enthusiast could hope for.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

West suburban mayors team up to address global warming

If the June 13 supercell storm that uprooted trees, downed power lines, damaged cars and ripped the roofs off of buildings is any indication of the hazards that await communities on a warming planet, a gathering of elected officials held last week was an indication of what local leaders plan to do about it.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

After two years online, historic Chicago house collective the Chosen Few return to Jackson Park for a 30th-anniversary picnic and festival

I can’t imagine summer in Chicago without the Chosen Few Picnic & Festival, and that’s not just because this grassroots house-music gathering is celebrating its 30th annual installment (plus two years online during the pandemic). It’s also because house music—and Chicago—would be very different if it weren’t for the Chosen Few DJ collective. Chicago’s gay Black nightlife scene birthed house, and the Chosen Few helped turn it into a movement among young Chicagoans of color. At the time, the members of the Chosen Few were part of that demographic: Wayne Williams was still in high school when he founded the crew in 1977. The second permanent member was his stepbrother, Jesse Saunders—in 1984 he’d release what’s widely considered the first house 12-inch, “On and On”—and in 1978 the crew became a “Few” when Tony Hatchett joined. The collective took on four more members in the decades to come, adding Alan King (1980), Tony’s younger brother, Andre (1981), Terry Hunter (2006), and Mike Dunn (2012). The members haven’t all lived in the same place for most of that time, and their annual festival began as an excuse to get everyone together. It helped that the Hatchett family already hosted a reunion picnic behind the Museum of Science and Industry every Fourth of July, and in 1990 the rest of the Chosen Few showed up to spin informal DJ sets.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Local Voices: Lansing’s pizza legacy – past, present, and future

The idea to write this piece came to me while eating an especially mediocre pizza from an unnamed “mom ‘n pop” pizzeria on the north side of Chicago. Soggy dough, not enough sauce, sausage that tasted like it came fresh from the freezer … Why was I subjecting myself to this?
LANSING, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
KICK AM 1530

Illinois is Home to The World’s Largest Laundromat

The Guinness Book of World Records has everything, but I am not sure they know the world's largest laundromat. Dubbed by Reader's Digest as the largest laundromat in the world this not-so-small building has lots of features. You have probably never heard of Berwyn, Illinois (I know I haven't) but I am sure you won't forget it now. The town holds an extremely rare record, home to the world's largest laundromat. It really is more than a laundromat, it has a game room, over 300 machines, and over 13,000 square feet of the building. They have been the world's largest laundromat since 1983, and I am surprised that no one has challenged that record.
ILLINOIS STATE
qrockonline.com

No Grocery Tax In Illinois Starting Friday

FILE - Customers shop at a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill., on April 1, 2022. Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from 12 months earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year surge of 8.3%, the Labor Department said Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) Illinois’ grocery tax...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy