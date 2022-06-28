ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia to start enforcing five new ABC-related laws on July 1

By Emaryi Williams
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MZ7R_0gOmy2qI00

(WFXR) — There are a few new laws that will go into effect soon, affecting the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s (ABC) licensees, as well as those applying for ABC licenses.

Airbnb bans parties at listings worldwide

Beginning on Friday, July 1, the Virginia ABC says the Commonwealth will be enacting the following new laws:

  • Third-party delivery license/cocktails to-go ( HB 426 and SB 254 ): Third-party delivery systems must obtain a third-party license to deliver alcoholic beverages purchased from retail licensees. These bills — enacted to address issues like age verification and food requirements — will require delivery personnel to pass a safety course on alcohol delivery safety and annually certify compliance. These bills will extend until July 1, 2024 .
  • Alcohol licenses for casinos ( HB 455 and SB 519 ): These bills say casinos must obtain a mixed beverage casino license. This targets on-premises alcoholic consumption, but allows casinos to sell alcoholic beverages in areas designated by ABC during all hours of operation. This license also allows casinos to gift patrons or create a reward program with alcoholic beverages under certain conditions.
  • Funding for Virginia distilleries to market their products ( HB 20 and SB 196 ): The Virginia Spirits Promotion Fund will receive 20% of the 20% tax levied on the sale of Virginia-distilled spirits. These bills would provide funding for Virginia distilleries to market their products by taking from the General Fund and giving to the Virginia Spirits Promotion Fund .
  • Bringing alcohol from out of state ( SB 325 ): The amount of alcoholic beverages that a person can bring into Virginia has increased from one gallon to three gallons.
  • Removal of the sunset clause for the sale of grain alcohol ( SB 527 ): This law enables the sale of neutral grain spirits — alcohol up to a proof limit of 151 — in ABC stores without the sunset clause coming into effect

These laws were signed into law by Gov. Glenn Youngkin after being approved by the General Assembly during the 2022 session.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Where is Pot Legal? Marijuana Laws in Every State

Legalizing marijuana is good for the economy. That's the takeaway from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration's report in May that showed the state has taken in $294 million in cannabis tax revenue in the first quarter of 2022. Since recreational use was legalized in 2018, California has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#New Laws#Politics State#Abc#Commonwealth
CBS News

Noem defends no exception for rape, incest in South Dakota trigger law: No reason for "another tragedy" to occur

Washington — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Sunday defended her state's abortion trigger law that took effect after the Supreme Court's decision to strip away the constitutional right to an abortion. She said in an interview with "Face the Nation" that in the cases of rape or incest, she does not believe one tragedy is "a reason to have another tragedy occur."
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Drinks
Daily Mail

States prepare to defend gun laws after Supreme Court ruling 'invited open season' on firearm restrictions by overturning New York controls on concealed carry

Democratic states with more restrictive gun laws were scrambling on Friday to begin the process of fighting back after a Supreme Court decision a day earlier that overturned New York's concealed carry laws. The decision leaves them trying to figure out what concealed-carry controls they might still be able to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy