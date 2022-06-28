ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg Humane Society seeking donations to fix failing air conditioner

By Henry Coburn
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The Spartanburg Humane Society is asking for donations — no matter how small — to fix its aging air conditioning unit.

The HVAC system is specialized to offer better filtration than residential units. CEO Angel Cox said it is the same system used in many hospitals and is necessary to prevent the spread of illness among animals.

It is more than 20 years old, according to Cox.

“But when it goes down, we are very, very limited with who can fix it and the expense of fixing it is beyond our means,” she said.

Amid near-record high temperatures in early June, the humane society’s AC buckled and broke.

Staff contended with the heat by bringing in dozens of fans, relocating animals to cooler parts of the building and altering business hours.

The humane society brought in a repair specialist from Charlotte. Cox told 7NEWS the fix cost roughly $5,000, which is big money for the nonprofit. However, that fix only got the system back running to an estimated 80% of its capacity.

To get the unit fully fixed would take between $20,000 and $25,000, Cox said. A full replacement would cost over $100,000.

The Spartanburg Humane Society is now asking the public for assistance, emphasizing that no donation is too small.

“We will get some people that maybe write a thousand-dollar check; we’ll get several people that will write $50 checks,” Cox said. “So, even your $5 check and your $10 check – everything will help.”

The humane society accepts cash or checks, which can be taken or mailed to 150 Dexter Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303. Donations can also be made at the humane society’s website .

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

