The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are neck-and-neck in the AL East as they head into their series finale today at Rogers Centre. The Red Sox were on a heater, having won six in a row heading into this series. But, the Blue Jays took the first two games by a combined score of 13-7 and sent Boston tumbling into third place. The Yankees currently lead the AL East by more than a dozen games. One of these two teams needs to pull away from the other if either hopes to make a run at the division.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO