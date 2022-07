Schenectady police are investigating a homicide that took place early Friday morning. They say they were called just before 1 a.m. to Vibez Bar and Lounge on State Street in the city for a report of a man who had been shot. When they arrived, they found the man, identified as 24-year-old John Bass, inside the bar with a gunshot wound.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO