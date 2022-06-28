ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erin officer shooting suspect also accused in New Orleans murder; Search continues

By Sebastian Posey, Lucas Wright
 1 day ago

ERIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A police officer is in stable condition following a shooting in Houston County Monday night. It happened on Highway 149 near Substation Loop late Monday.

Blue Alert issued for Erin police officer-shooting suspect, BJ Brown

Houston County Sheriff Kevin Sugg said it started as a traffic stop, but the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old BJ Brown, pulled a gun and shot the officer.

BJ Brown, suspect in Erin officer-involved shooting
BLUE ALERT: Police searching for armed suspect following police chase, shooting in Madison

Brown’s truck has been found, and authorities believe the suspect fled the scene on foot. He is described as a black man wearing a white t-shirt and blue baseball cap.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, alongside other agencies, believe they have contained the suspect in a heavily wooded area north of Highway 13.

Officials received a tip that someone spotted the suspect in the area Tuesday morning. The suspect is believed to have fled with the weapon and is being considered armed and dangerous at this time.

In a press conference, Erin Police Chief Mark Moore stated that officials will remain on the scene until the suspect is apprehended.

    Erin officer-involved-shooting scene (WKRN photo)

“This was an ambush on an officer, we will not rest until he is captured, and justice is served whether it is by a jury or Jesus and that will be his choice,” said Moore.

TBI also issued a Blue Alert for Brown Tuesday evening .

Brown is also wanted for second-degree murder in Louisiana .

Police search for suspect accused of killing woman in downtown New Orleans Monday morning

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Brown is accused of killing a woman in downtown New Orleans Monday morning.

