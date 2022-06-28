ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

Meet the Hamilton Township Division of Health!

Community News
 3 days ago

A Trusted Resource for Improved Health & Well Being. The mission of the Division of Health is to serve as a trusted resource for Hamilton Township to improve the health and well-being of our residents through health education and promotion, enforcement of public health safety, and adapting to ever-changing community health...

www.communitynews.org

njbmagazine.com

A Healthy New Outlook: The Advanced Medical Center – Jefferson

When the Pathmark Supermarket went out of business on Route 15 in Jefferson, the empty site spent several years as an abandoned eyesore. That was until Commercial Realty Group (CRG) purchased the property for $1.866 million in 2018, transforming the site – to use Jefferson Mayor Eric Wilsusen’s words – from “an eyesore to an eye-catching medical center.” Restoring the 45,000-square-foot retail space into a Class “A” muscular-skeletal center of excellence began in 2019 and was completed in December of 2020. With funding of $3.85 million provided by Liberty Bank, the project employed 50 tradespersons in the complete make-over that included: electrical, HVAC and roofing, as well as new windows and cosmetic restoration of both interior and exterior spaces. CRG chose the site after years of research. Strategically located on Route 15 with fast access to Interstate 80, the location is ideal. To make the building more patient-friendly, a new drop-off space was created. Parking and green spaces were also completely revamped. The striking new exterior façade includes an identity tower above the main entrance crowned by an attractive crescent (standing-seam) metal roof. Energy efficiency was top of mind with this renovation, which includes LED lighting and gas-fired HVAC units. Meanwhile, the inside aesthetics received major upgrades more suited to a first-rate medical space. Amenities include 12-foot ceilings, new common area restrooms, and automatic doors at all patient entry points. The completed medical center is 100% leased, employs 175 full-time employees, and is already encouraging new investment in the area. 
JEFFERSON, NJ
Princeton Packet

When Will New Jersey Leave the Middle Ages

Solitary confinement is a last resort in prisons. Research finds that the practice increases risk for psychosis, mental illness, drug abuse, drug overdose and premature death. So why are more than 1,000 New Jersey public school children from more than 35 districts punished with seclusion?. Please understand, these are not...
POLITICS
wrnjradio.com

Centre Bridge-Stockton Toll-Supported Bridge being outfitted with structural-health-mentoring devices

STOCKTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) recently announced that wireless structural-monitoring sensors have been installed on the Centre Bridge-Stockton Toll-Supported Bridge linking Solebury Township, PA. and Stockton Borough in Hunterdon County. The sensors, however, won’t become operational until the commission engineers...
STOCKTON, NJ
Community News

Saint Peter’s University Hospital: NJ’s Leader in Maternal Care

Saint Peter’s University Hospital offers New Jersey’s most comprehensive maternal health services. As a regional leader in the state in number of births, Saint Peter’s maternal health providers apply practices and procedures that are often models of care for maternal health providers locally and nationally. Saint Peter’s was recently recognized by Newsweek as one of the nation’s Best Maternity Hospitals for 2022. It is the only New Jersey hospital that is a member of The Council of Women’s and Infants’ Specialty Hospitals (CWISH), a designation it has held since 1997. CWISH is a collaborative of 14 hospitals across the country that works together to establish best practices in support of programs, and national policy for women’s and infants’ healthcare services.
HEALTH SERVICES
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
Government
insidernj.com

Unions on the Outside Looking in on Trenton’s Budget Pact

The unions that represent tens of thousands of New Jersey’s essential workers, who put their lives at risk during the pandemic, failed to convince Trenton’s Democratic legislative leaders that their members were worthy of $100 million in hazard pay. However, legislators did add scores of pet projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the state’s record $50 billion spending plan that passed Wednesday night.
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

Burlington County Animal Shelter celebrates adoption of its longest resident

WESTAMPTON – Every dog has its day, and Dash finally had his. The 6-year-old American pit bull terrier had been the Burlington County Animal Shelter’s longest resident, with nearly two years spent there. But Dash’s long wait for a loving, forever home ended a few weeks ago when he was adopted by Mount Laurel resident Brittany Eifert and her fiancé Nick Butler.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

Inside N.J.’s Himalayan salt cave, where healing is drawing huge crowds

I walked into the odd cave saddled with anxiety and congestion from severe allergies. Less than an hour later, I emerged feeling relaxed and much clearer. The secret? Salt. Nearly 13 tons of the stuff, all of it imported from Pakistan. Since at least the 19th Century, people have used salt — more commonly saltwater immersion — to cure or manage symptoms of migraines, arthritis, and much more. But salt caves are designed to concentrate the healing effects; 45 minutes spent in a Himalayan salt cave (even one built in Central Jersey) can be as effective as 20 hours floating in saltwater.
LIFESTYLE
NJ.com

Target sets plans to open another N.J. store

Target, one of the nation’s leading retailers, is setting its sights on opening another New Jersey location. The company recently submitted an application to open another store in Jersey City, according to Jersey Digs. The proposed location, 381 Route 440 in the Stadium Plaza shopping center, formerly housed a...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
#Health Education#Death Certificates#Community Health#Air Conditioning#The Division Of Health#Sti#Lyme
94.5 PST

New Eateries Coming to Nassau Park Pavilion in West Windsor, NJ

Here's some exciting news. There's going to be some new food and drink options in Nassau Park Pavilion in the near future, according to a site map. I'm sure I'm not the only one who's been wondering what's been going on there lately. It looked like they were just putting in a bunch of underground pipes, but, when I checked out the shopping center's website, the new shops were revealed.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

It’s official: NJ drivers can renew licenses for free

If you have a driver’s license in New Jersey and it’s up for renewal, you are in for a pleasant surprise. Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, sponsored legislation that has just been signed by Gov. Phil Murphy that will “waive the fee for renewal of your driver’s license, motorcycle license, commercial driver’s license or even for a non-driver ID card for a one year period.
POLITICS
PLANetizen

New Jersey Bill Would Ease the Path to Homeownership for Low-Income Families

As Ashley Balcerzak reports for NorthJersey.com, “New Jersey may make it easier for family members, lower income bidders and community nonprofits to purchase foreclosed homes under a bill sent to Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday reworking the sheriff's sale process to prioritize these buyers and discourage large investors from flipping those properties.”
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Announces New New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator as Sue Fulton Joins Biden-Harris Administration

Governor Phil Murphy today announced that Sue Fulton, Chief Administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJ MVC), will depart the Murphy Administration as of July 1 to join the Biden-Harris Administration as an Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Latrecia “Trish” Littles-Floyd, current NJ MVC Security, Investigations, and Internal Audit Director, and former Lieutenant Colonel in the New Jersey State Police, will serve as Acting Chief Administrator beginning July 1.
POLITICS
Community News

AllCure Spine and Sports Medicine: Acupuncture’s Benefits for Women’s Health

Acupuncture is typically known for treating pain but did you know that acupuncture is also utilized to manage a host of women’s health concerns?. Periods do not have to be painful; acupuncture can help alleviate the pain and discomfort associated with the menstrual cycle with symptoms such as headaches, PMS, bloating, and acne. Acupuncture treatments can also be used to regulate an irregular menstrual cycle and to help ease symptoms associated with the hormonal imbalance of PCOS or endometriosis.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

10 unique museums you have to visit in New Jersey

Not all museums bore you with history lessons or old artwork. Some are interactive and unique to specific items you would never think of. Take a look at just 10 of New Jersey’s quirky museums. Silverball Retro Arcade. Travel back in time with the Silverball Retro Arcade in Asbury...

