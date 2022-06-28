ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

6/28/22: American Black Journal – Gospel Music in the Black Church

One of the largest and most significant forms of American folksongs, the Negro spiritual, has a long history in America, but how do these religious songs relate to the music heard in the Black church today? "American Black Journal" continues its "Black Church in Detroit" series with a look at the...

onedetroitpbs.org

The Sacred and the Secular: How Gospel Music Grew from the Blues

It was around the 1930s when gospel music first formed, but how did spiritual music transform from hymns to the contemporary music genre we know today? "American Black Journal" continues its "Black Church in Detroit" series with a look at the history of gospel music and its intersection with the blues.
DETROIT, MI
Rolling Stone

Yola on Sister Rosetta Tharpe: 'We Have To Give Black America Their Flowers'

Click here to read the full article. It wasn't until 2018 that Sister Rosetta Tharpe was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, acting as a much-needed if inadequate corrective of sorts to the lack of recognition the industry has given Black women. But we still have a long way to go. Yola — who recently played the queer gospel legend in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis — sat down with Rolling Stone to discuss Tharpe's legacy. "We have to give Black America their flowers for being the home of another foundational genre of American and contemporary music," Yola says. "We have to give Black America their flowers for being the home of another foundational genre of American and contemporary music," Yola says.
CELEBRITIES
onedetroitpbs.org

Negro Spirituals: The Music That Helped Free Enslaved African Americans

Photo Caption: "The Old Plantation (Slaves Dancing on a South Carolina Plantation)" [ca. 1785-1795]. Attributed to John Rose, Beaufort County, SC. Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum, Williamsburg, VA. One of the largest and most significant forms of American folksongs, the Negro spiritual, has a long history in...
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

6/27/22: One Detroit – 'Detroit '67,' DSO 2022-2023 Season, Cuban Pianist Chucho Valdes, BAIRA Performance

Renowned Cuban pianist, composer and bandleader Jesús "Chucho" Valdés, 80, has amassed a laundry list of awards and accolades in his decades as a musician, including seven Grammy and four Latin Grammy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Science, and he's been inducted into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame. This year, he adds another accolade to the list as the Detroit Jazz Festival's 2022 artist-in-residence.
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Detroit Public Theatre Performs 'Detroit '67' Production Based on Detroit 1967 Riots

As the Detroit 1967 riots began, a revelation was brewing in the city, and what rose from the ashes of the rebellion has ultimately shaped the city and how it functions today. In Dominique Morisseau's production of "Detroit '67," the questions of race, social justice and progress that took center stage during the Detroit 1967 riots turn inward to see how the civil disturbance intertwined and impacted the lives of one African American family.
DETROIT, MI

