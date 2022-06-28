ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Official: Statewide voter turnout hard to predict

By Will Stevenson
1470 WMBD
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. – One state election official says it might be hard to say what turnout will be overall for today’s primary election. For one, Illinois State Board of Elections spokesperson Matt Dietrich says, the primary being in June, instead of...

WTVW

Illinois counties see steady numbers at the polls

ILLINOIS (WEHT) — Southern Illinois voters hit the polls on Election Day in which some counties say many voters were out early to cast their ballots. Every election is important in many residents eyes as many are glued into the republican and democratic primaries for governor. Wayne County clerk...
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

State voter data reveals Congressional candidate failed to vote for nearly a decade

Should the voting community be concerned about a candidate’s voting record and their true intent to seek office? C.H.E.F.S. Community Plan is a coalition of community members focused on education, civic engagement, and advocacy. C.H.E.F.S. (Courts. Housing. Education/Environment. Finance. Safety.), embraces the shepherd spirit and heartfelt practices of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as he and national civil rights leaders gathered on the Lincoln Memorial steps:
CHICAGO, IL
KFVS12

Unofficial election results: Illinois Primary

Check the outcome of the Illinois primary here. Illinois voters turned up at the polls Tuesday for the primary election. A look at the Illinois primary election before the polls close. Kentucky attorneys respond to abortion ban; some offering pro bono services. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Voters to test new paper ballot system in Primary Elections

PEORIA, Ill. — It’s primary election day in the Heart of Illinois with a wide range of political races and issues on local ballots. Voters are also encountering a newer paper ballot voting system. Many primary voters are likely to be most interested in the statewide Republican primary...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Dan Brady declares victory in race for GOP nomination for Illinois Secretary of State

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Rep. Dan Brady soundly defeated former prosecutor John Milhiser on Tuesday in the race for the Republican nomination for Illinois Secretary of State, as longtime Democratic incumbent Jesse White prepares to retire.With 52.8% of the vote counted, Brady was leading Milhiser 77% to 23%."Tonight has shown that hard work still counts for something in Illinois politics," Brady said in his victory speech in Bloomington.While Milhiser far outpaced Brady in fundraising, thanks almost entirely due an infusion of $700,000 from Republican candidate for governor Richard Irvin, who was himself bankrolled by billionaire Ken Griffin. Nonetheless, Brady...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois voters take to the polls

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Voter turnout was not expected to be very high for Tuesday’s election. One polling location in Rockford was Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural St., where locals voted in the primary to narrow down who will be on the ballot for November’s location. Tuesday reportedly saw a steady flow of people […]
ROCKFORD, IL
5 On Your Side

Illinois primary election: What to know and how to vote

ST. LOUIS — Illinois residents will head to the polls or cast a ballot Tuesday for the 2022 primary election. It’ll be the first step in deciding the political future of the state with several major races on the ballot, including governor and lieutenant governor, U.S. House representatives and secretary of state.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

What you need to know about the voting in Tuesday’s Illinois primaries

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Local election officials expect strong Republican turnout for Tuesday’s midterm Illinois Primary Election. More than 10,000 voters either have already cast an early ballot or have already returned their mail-in ballots across Peoria, Tazewell and McLean Counties. That includes 4,480 in Peoria County, 4,675 in McLean County and 2,059 in Tazewell County, as of Monday afternoon.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Illinois Fire Marshal announces retirement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez is announcing his plans to retire, effective at the end of the month. Perez has served over 7 years as the State Fire Marshal and over 37 years in the public safety field. “Matt Perez has been an outstanding Fire...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

RESULTS: Referendums in central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were several referendums up for grabs Tuesday night with voters. In Mahomet, people were asked to vote on a $98 million referendum. It would pay for a new junior high, plus other upgrades in the Mahomet-Seymour School District. The plan is called the Bulldog Blueprint. The referendum failed. In Neoga, […]
MAHOMET, IL
advantagenews.com

Federal judge slaps down Illinois Fuel and Retail Association's sticker challenge

The organization representing gas station owners in Illinois wants motorists to know the state has some of the highest gas taxes in the country. The Illinois Fuel and Retail Association plans to share that message on stickers they are now required to display on every pump now that a federal judge has rejected their attempt to stop them. The group’s lawsuit said the sticker requirement mandated by the Illinois Legislature and Gov. J.B. Pritzker is forced political speech.

