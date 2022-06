AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) is helping its graduates continue their education by seamlessly transferring the 60 credits they’ve earned from a qualifying associate degree to DeVry University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Technical Management. Students can choose from over 10 specializations in fields that can prepare them for today’s digital workforce when enrolling in DeVry’s Technical Management degree programs. SGTC students can transfer seamlessly through DeVry’s Transfer Advantage60 Pledge, which is designed so community college graduates receive an instant transcript evaluation and keep their earned credits when transferring to DeVry.

AMERICUS, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO