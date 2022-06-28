Man, 20, beaten with brass knuckles on Harlem street, suspect sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance video beating up a 20-year-old man with brass knuckles after a dispute in Manhattan last month.

The incident happened on May 14 at the corner of Lenox Ave. and 145th Street in Harlem just after 10 p.m. when the suspect engaged in a dispute with the victim, cops said.

As the verbal dispute became physical, the suspect put brass knuckles on both of his hands and hit the victim multiple times in the head before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Brass knuckles assault suspect Photo credit NYPD

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition.

Police said the suspect they are looking for is described as a light-skinned-male who is approximately 33-36 years old, 5'6" - 5'7" tall, 160lbs and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).