ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man, 20, beaten with brass knuckles on Harlem street, suspect sought

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FrMY_0gOmvwHe00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance video beating up a 20-year-old man with brass knuckles after a dispute in Manhattan last month.

The incident happened on May 14 at the corner of Lenox Ave. and 145th Street in Harlem just after 10 p.m. when the suspect engaged in a dispute with the victim, cops said.

As the verbal dispute became physical, the suspect put brass knuckles on both of his hands and hit the victim multiple times in the head before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Qpxz_0gOmvwHe00
Brass knuckles assault suspect Photo credit NYPD

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition.

Police said the suspect they are looking for is described as a light-skinned-male who is approximately 33-36 years old, 5'6" - 5'7" tall, 160lbs and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Tour bus driver slashed, stabbed by razor-wielding man: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A tour bus driver was slashed and stabbed by a razor-wielding panhandler late Tuesday in Midtown, according to police. The 53-year-old driver had just parked on Eighth Avenue near West 42nd Street around 11:40 p.m. when a man began to hit up his passengers for money as they exited the bus, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Video: Bronx man sent tumbling to ground during robbery attempt

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A thief tried to steal a Bronx man’s wallet, getting into a struggle that sent the 61-year-old victim tumbling to the ground, police said as they released video of the incident. According to the NYPD, that same suspect is also wanted for a knifepoint robbery that occurred days earlier […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem#Nypd#Nyc Health Hospitals#Brass Knuckles#Violent Crime#Lenox Ave#Crime Stoppers
PIX11

Teen wounded by gunshot to the torso in Brooklyn: police

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire late Tuesday in Boerum Hill, police said. The victim was walking on Wyckoff Street near Third Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when he suddenly felt pain in his torso, according to authorities. First responders rushed the teen to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Five charged with selling AK-47, AR-15-style rifles in Brooklyn

Five alleged gun traffickers based in New York City were arrested for selling over 28 firearms — including AK-47-style assault rifles, AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles, high-powered shotguns and high-caliber handguns — prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said at...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Bicyclist, 26, struck and killed by car in the Bronx: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A bicyclist was fatally struck by a car in Mott Haven overnight Wednesday into Thursday, according to police. The cyclist, 26, was near the intersection of East 149th Street and St. Ann’s Avenue when he was hit by a Chevy Impala right around midnight, authorities said. First responders rushed the […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Video of man with gun in subway station sparks concealed carry concerns

NEW YORK -- We have a follow-up to exclusive video of a man pulling out his gun inside a subway station.Police say the passenger is former law enforcement and was defending himself, so he was not charged.With New York's gun laws changing, CBS2's Lisa Rozner found out if soon other passengers could resort to using guns as self-defense too.In the video, a man on a train is seen yelling "Shoot the gun" at someone on the 77th Street/Lexington Avenue platform. From another angle, you see that person brandish a firearm and point it at him.The NYPD says it happened just...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Suspect on scooter caught on video firing gun on Bronx street: NYPD

NORWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11)– A suspect on a scooter was caught on video firing shots at a person as he rode down a Bronx street Tuesday morning, police said. The unidentified person allegedly fired the gun in the direction of an unknown victim near 3572 Dekalb Avenue in Norwood at around 8 a.m., officials said. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man ripped earring off of victim during Bronx subway robbery: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man ripped an earring off of a teen’s ear during a robbery onboard a No. 6 train June 23, police said Tuesday. He also slashed the 19-year-old victim in her face and arm during the incident. The woman was approached by the suspect about 12:10 p.m. while they were […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man breaks woman’s jaw onboard NYC subway train: NYPD

HUNTERS POINT, Queens (PIX11) – A man broke a woman’s jaw when he punched her in the face while onboard a New York City subway train, police said. It happened on a southbound 7 train near the Hunters Point Avenue station in Queens around 2:10 a.m. on June 12, according to the NYPD. The man […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Dramatic NYC Jet Ski Rescue Caught on Camera

A 48-year-old man riding a Jet ski in Queens' Jamaica Bay had to be rescued in the choppy waters after the watercraft overturned Wednesday, the NYPD said. Two NYPD divers leaped from a helicopter into the bay after the call came in around 8 a.m. and pulled the man out of the water. Police footage captured the daring rescue.
QUEENS, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy