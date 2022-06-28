ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

King salmon, rainbow trout of 'exceptional' size are at Folsom Lake

By Dan Bacher
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Sm8S_0gOmvqzI00

SACRAMENTO — The king salmon bite started late on Folsom Lake this year, but the fish being caught are exceptionally large ones. A number of salmon ranging from 7 to 12 pounds have been caught over the past two months, along with beautiful holdover rainbows weighing up to 6 pounds.

Located on the American River in the Sierra Nevada Foothills above Folsom Dam, Folsom is the second reservoir in the state after Don Pedro where the successful spawning of Chinook salmon in the river above the dam has been documented by anglers and CDFW biologists.

Jerry Lampkin of TNG Motor Sports Guide Service has reported more huge Chinook salmon — three fish weighing 7½, 9.2 and 8.6 pounds — over the past few weeks than in all of his previous years fishing on Folsom Lake. While the fish haven’t been numerous, the size has been exceptional for the lake.

ICYMI:California Fish and Wildlife trucking millions of juvenile salmon to saltwater again this year

On Thursday, Milo Weiner and Josh, his dad, caught and released a 7½ pound king salmon and kept three rainbows, including one trophy fish weighing 6 pounds and two others measuring 18 to 19 inches long, while fishing with Lampkin.

“We also released a rainbow and lost another big fish,” Lampkin said. “All of the fish the hit in the Folsom Point (Dike 8) area in the South Fork. The salmon bit pearl-colored Matrix Shad paddle tail lures. The fish hit anywhere from 30 to 65 feet deep.”

“The fish are huge — I put away my kokanee rods and replaced them with steelhead rods on the boat — you can’t control kings with a kokanee rod. We also got the big salmon net from the river for landing these fish,” he said.

On Father’s Day, dad Angel Soto, and two sons, Michael and David, teamed up to catch and release a 9.2-pound king while trolling a Matrix Shad lure in the same area with Lampkin. They also bagged four rainbows in the same area while trolling pink and firetiger Dragon lures and Brad’s Cut Plugs at 2 mph and Speedy Shiners at 3 mph.

Another earlier trip by Lampkin with Bill Wagner produced an 8.6-pound king (released) and a half dozen rainbows. They trolled gold and red Speedy Shiners at 65 feet deep between Folsom Point and the end of Peninsula at the confluence of the two forks.

Lampkin noted that the fish are feeding heavily on threadfin shad, not Japanese pondsmelt, so your best bet is to use lures in shad patterns or troll with whole shad. “The big rainbow had seven shad inside its belly,” he said. Information: (530) 320-0994.

Other anglers have reported catching huge kings at Folsom. Steve Brown landed an 11-pound king while trolling a hoochie behind a dodger at 70 feet deep on Folsom on a recent trip, according to Craig Newton of Willfish Bait and Tackle.

On the Folsom Lake Fishing Report Facebook Page, Kyle Fogal reported catching three kings to 12.6 pounds while rolling anchovies behind Topcoat flashers at 75 to 80 feet deep on June 18.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife stocked 100,002 juvenile kings in 2019, 121,424 in 2020, 49,983 in 2021 and 99,986 in 2022.

Folsom Lake is holding 837,156 acre feet of water, 86% of capacity and 110% of average. The lake level is 453 feet in elevation, 13 feet from full.

Golden Gate chinooks: On Sunday, Zach Medinas of Gatecrasher Fishing Adventures decided to avoid the crowd fishing the San Mateo County Coast for salmon limits and prospect for big kings off the Marin Coast. His hunch paid off; the six people aboard the boat landed four hefty salmon including a 33-pounder and three others weighing 16 to 18 pounds.

“They said they didn’t want to fish salmon any longer and then opted to fish for rockfish and lingcod, bagging around 40 rockfish and two lingcod while using live bait on barbless circle hooks,” he said. Information: (925) 497-4171.

Ebbetts Pass trout: Spicer Reservoir continues to kick out rainbows and brown trout for shore anglers using PowerBait and nightcrawlers and trollers pulling spinners and spoons. Union Reservoir, which features trout and brown bullhead catfish, is now open, according to Bill Reynolds of Ebbetts Pass Sporting Goods. Information: (209) 795-1686.

Contact Stockton Record Correspondent Dan Bacher at danielbacher53@gmail.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rosevilletoday.com

Folsom Spray Parks and other fun places to cool off

Folsom, Calif.- Folsom Spray Parks provide a super convenient and free way for residents to splash around during the hottest parts of the day. For those looking for a little more ambitious level of fun and thrills, Folsom Lake and the South Fork of the American River provide easy nearby access to spend the day. Here’s a list of Folsom Spray Parks along with a brief list of ideas to escape that grueling summer heat. Happy Summer!
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Levee Safety A Focus In Aftermath Of Sacramento River Boat Fire near I-80 Bridge

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been one week since a boat erupted in flames near the I-80 bridge over the Sacramento River, and while multiple agencies work to assess what happens next, it’s shining a light on how to police what’s in the river and along it. The burnt-out boat still bobs on the water under the stretch of freeway connecting West Sacramento and Natomas. State officials say dangerous chemicals onboard have been removed. “That’s the emergency phase of this, and then once we finish that, we will talk with other agencies about removing it, salvaging it,” said Eric Loughlin with the California...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Folsom, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelhead Trout#Brown Trout#Folsom Lake#Chinook Salmon#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Foothills#Matrix Shad
FOX40

Where does the money from 4th of July fireworks stands go?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fireworks stands across the Sacramento region and other areas in California began selling “safe and sane” items Tuesday.   Sales for “safe and sane” fireworks end on Fourth of the July in permitted areas in the state, while certain areas of California ban all fireworks due to the threats of wildfires, according […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Northern California wildfire threatens 500 buildings

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. - A wildfire that erupted in Northern California forced evacuations as it threatened about 500 homes and other buildings, authorities said. The Rices Fire erupted at around 2 p.m. near the Yuba River in Nevada County and had spread to more than 500 acres by nightfall Tuesday, said Unit Chief Brian Estes of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
SACRAMENTO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Winters, CA

Winters, California, is a small and charming enclave in the Western Sacramento Valley. Founded in 1875, it retains its rural community vibe and historic charm, with architecture reminiscent of its history. It is also the center of Sacramento’s agriculture, with abundant farms and wineries lining its vicinity. It’s a...
WINTERS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Pets
ognsc.com

Three Lawn Replacement Myths Debunked

Active changes to save water have a direct impact on ongoing drought. Sacramento, Calif. – California is experiencing its third consecutive dry year, and while dry spells aren’t new, the current severe drought conditions call for an increase in water conservation efforts inside and outside of homes. Replacing the lawn with water smart plants is one way to take immediate water saving action and have a direct impact on the state’s ongoing drought.
CBS Sacramento

Rices Fire Updates: Acreage Stays At 904, Containment Up To 12%

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Rices Fire in Nevada County: 7:30 a.m. The Rices Fire has not grown since Wednesday evening, Cal Fire reports. The size still stands at 904 acres as of Thursday morning. Containment has also crept up to 12%. Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation. Previous day’s (June 29) updates below:  7:32 p.m. Cal Fire reported that the Rices Fire was 904 acres, though containment has jumped to 10%. 1:07 p.m. The Rices Fire has now grown to over 900 acres, Cal Fire reported early Wednesday afternoon. Containment is still at 0 percent. Firefighters say the critical period of the day comes...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Humpday Headlines: Wildfire Near Nevada City Grows to 769 Acres

A wildfire that began Tuesday afternoon in Nevada County, the Rices Fire, has grown to 769 acres as of this morning and is 0% contained. The fire, burning just to the northwest of Nevada City, began when flames from a burning building spread to nearby vegetation, and it is now threatening over 500 structures. [Associated Press]
NEVADA CITY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County to require residents to recycle organic waste

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County will soon require residents to use green waste bins to separate their organic materials.  Starting July 1, Sacramento residents can no longer dump organic waste into regular garbage bins in an effort to divert organic materials from entering landfills.  Here’s what to put in your organic carts.  Fruit and […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

300 forced from homes due to Rices Fire | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — 300 people were forced from their homes after the Rices Fire sparked in Nevada County, officials said. The Rices Fire sparked around 2 p.m. Tuesday off Rice's Crossing Road and Cranston Road west of North San Juan. The fire is at 904 acres and 10% containment, however, Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Chief Brian Estes said crews are still far from being out of the woods.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Missing hiker’s body recovered in lake

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - The body of a missing hiker on the the Tahoe Rim Trail was recovered Wednesday, his family confirmed to KOLO 8 News Now. Jia Huang, 32, had started a backpacking trip on June 22. Another hiker reported seeing a tent, food canister and wallet abandoned near Lake Aloha on Wednesday, June 29, Huang’s sister reported.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Red Hawk Casino hotel, amusement center taking shape

Red Hawk Casino celebrated the “topping off” of its new hotel construction with a special ceremony just over a week ago as the facility prepares to soon host entertainment as well as hotel guests. The “topping off” of a construction project highlights when the top floor of the...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

3K+
Followers
779
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy