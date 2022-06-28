ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Cardinal Gibbons 3-star ATH Jesse Anderson announces college decision

By Jesse Anderson
 1 day ago
Editor’s note: Cardinal Gibbons rising senior athlete Jesse Anderson has written the following first-person story to announce where he’ll play college football.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Anderson is a three-star recruit, the No. 91 athlete in the nation and the No. 141 overall player in Florida on the 247Sports composite rankings. He has more than 15 offers, including Boston College, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, N.C. State and Pitt.

Anderson caught 39 passes for 506 yards (13 yards per catch) and four touchdowns and recorded 28 tackles, intercepted one pass and recovered one fumble in 13 games in 2021. He has helped Cardinal Gibbons win back-to-back state championships.

Since I was 12, it’s been my dream to play football at a Power 5 school.

I started playing football when I was 8 years old. I started with flag and then moved over to tackle, and I fell in love with it. No matter what team I played on I always had to work my way from being the underdog to being the head of the team.

The last year of little league, playing for Pompano Eagles 12-under team, I remember looking at the older guys who were playing at high levels and getting Power 5 offers. You get to wondering, “That would be great if I could do the same, that would be a dream come true.”

It feels great to say at 16 years old that I’ve accomplished one of my goals.

I feel like I always have something to prove and that won’t change now. There’s always a guy working as hard as you. You have to stand out. You have to keep working because if you don’t the guy next to you will skip right past you.

I get my work ethic from my mom and my dad. They’re both hard workers. They make sure me, my sister, and lil brother are well taken care of and that by itself is a blessing.

I want to thank my parents, my coaches, the staff for believing in me and everyone who has recruited me on this journey.

I’m blessed to announce that I will be attending the University of Pittsburgh for the next three to four years.

Of course, when I went up on an unofficial visit, it was great. I thought about coming back and getting back up there. I was already building a great relationship with the coaches. It made me want to go back even more. Former players from Gibbons are there – Marquis Williams, Vincent Davis, Phillip O’Brien – and those guys made it comfortable for me. It just felt like down in Fort Lauderdale at Cardinal Gibbons all over again.

Coach Narduzzi is a great guy. It just feels like a place I want to be. Coach Partridge, the one who offered me, and coach Sanders, the safeties coach, they made as comfortable as possible.

It was just about finding the right fit. I’ve been asked the question a lot if I want to play offense or defense is college. My answer is always, “Whatever is best.” I don’t have a preference. Whatever the school needs, that’s the side I was going to play.

It’s definitely a relief that I’ve committed. It feels great. I’m comfortable.

My dream has come true.

#H2P

