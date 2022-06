PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials said a person and two cats are left without a home, following a house fire eon June 28. The fire happened at a residential neighborhood in the area of 19th Avenue and Dunlap. According to fire officials, crews were called out just before 4:00 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene, they found a fire burning in a medium-sized, single-story residence.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO