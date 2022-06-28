NFL mock draft: Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo a Top 10 pick in 2023 NFL draft?

The 2023 NFL draft begins on April 27, 2023.

It might not take Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo's name long to be called once the first round kicks off.

Ringo, a former Arizona high school standout at Scottsdale Saguaro, is projected to be a first-round NFL draft pick in 2023 in early mock drafts.

He is projected to go as high as No. 4 overall.

Check out what NFL writers are projecting for the defensive back in the 2023 NFL draft and what they are saying about his NFL potential.

Pro Football Network : Kelee Ringo goes to Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 11

James Fragoza writes: "Georgia’s defense was well known for their front seven, but Kelee Ringo is a star in the secondary. Measuring 6’2″, 205 pounds, Ringo checks the size and length boxes. With two interceptions and eight pass breakups, he also owns the ball skills to hinder opposing passing attacks. He would be Pittsburgh’s top man corner from Day 1."

Walter Football : Kelee Ringo selected by New York Giants at No. 6

It writes: "The Giants were targeting one of Derek Stingley or Ahmad Gardner with the No. 5 pick, but neither fell to them. I'm sure they'll be interested in a cornerback to replace James Bradberry at this juncture. A huge cornerback with lots of upside, Kelee Ringo performed well in place of Tyson Campbell."

Fansided : Kelee Ringo picked by New York Giants at No. 9

Jacob Schyvinck writes: "The New York Giants are up in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft, and while quarterback could come calling, it’s going to be an interesting year of evaluation with Daniel Jones. While we wait for a quarterback to break out, a corner to replace James Bradberry is important too. Kelee Ringo has the size and speed to become a lockdown corner at the next level."

NFL Spin Zone : Kelee Ringo taken by Seattle Seahawks at No. 4

Sayre Bedinger writes: "The Seattle Seahawks are in a slight rebuild, I’d say, after trading away Russell Wilson.Like a number of teams in this scenario, they could have quarterbacks on the radar early on. They could also try and go after some of the outstanding defensive talent in this upcoming class, and a big surprise to all — Georgia Bulldogs players will once again litter the first round. Kelee Ringo had a pick-six in the Championship game last year and at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, looks to become the next CB1 for NFL teams to fawn over. He’s an elite talent who is only scratching the surface."

The Draft Wire : Kelee Ringo drafted No. 15 by New England Patriots

Luke Easterling writes: "After losing J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore over the past year, the Pats have been left without a true playmaker at corner. Ringo proved his big-play ability and ball skills last year, capping off a strong 2021 campaign with a pick-six that sealed the national title."

Pro Football Focus : Kelee Ringo chosen by Miami Dolphins at No. 17

Michael Renner writes: "Yet another 2020 five-star. Ringo was impressive in his first year as a starter for the Bulldogs in 2021. He’s got 4.3 speed at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds. His pick-six in the National Championship Game sealed the win for Georgia."

Yardbarker : Kelee Ringo selected by Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 5

Seth Trachtman writes: "The Georgia defense is set to reload, with Ringo one of its leaders. The 6-foot-2 corner has ample size for press coverage, as the Jags could look to add depth at that spot next season."

