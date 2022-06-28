ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington may get earmarked federal dollars for Summer Street paving, trail and sewer project

By Laigha Anderson, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 1 day ago

The Burlington city Council may be getting federal dollars to improve a street in Burlington.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, assistant manager for Public Works Nick MacGregor announced that the city's Summer Street project has been put on U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks' shortlist to receive money earmarked for infrastructure projects chosen by Congress after being submitted by a congressperson for consideration.

“It’s good to swing for the fences and hit a home run,“ Mayor Jon Billups said of MacGregor's announcement.

The project will involve repaving, sewer separation and trail installation along Summer Street from the Harrison Street intersection past the airport to the Koestner Street intersection.

The entire project is estimated to cost $9 million and will coincide with upgrades to the parking lot of the Summer Street Fire Station and the parking lot of the Southeast Iowa Regional Airport. The city requested $4 million in federal funding, but it is unknown how much will be received.

Burlington previously received federal money for downtown Burlington through the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant.

Unlike a grant process the city undertook when applying for the Transportation Infrastructure Generating Economic Recovery grant it was awarded for downtown and riverfront improvements, there will be no competition for this money.

If the project is chosen by Miller-Meeks, it will be given to Burlington.

MacGregor said the city plans to move forward with the Summer Street project regardless of whether it receives that money, though the use of federal dollars for the project would lessen the amount the city would need to bond for it and, as councilman Matt Rinker pointed out, potentially free up money for additional projects.

Completing the project ahead of schedule with federal funding also can decrease the cost of the project as there is no way to predict how much it will cost down the road.

Billups said that the money is not earmarked yet, and there are still several steps that must be taken by both the city and Miller-Meeks for the money to be set in stone, but the council celebrated the win.

“Good job to all involved in the process,“ Billups said.

Council considers raise for city manager

The council also discussed giving City Manager Chad Bird a slight raise.

“I think we all feel it's going onward an upward with the job," Billups said. "This reflects what we did with our other employees."

Under his current contract, Bird earns about $165,000 annually. If his raise is approved by the city council next week, his salary will increase to $169,156. Billups said Bird‘s raise is in line with what other city staffers received earlier this year.

All city employees with the exception of Bird are either unionized or salaried as part of the pay structure. Scale employees have their salaries approved by the city council each year, whereas union wages are subject to negotiations. Union employees receive raises as part of their contracts and, historically, the city council has given raises to non-union employees in the form of a uniform increase across the pay scale.

Many of the city's department heads are situated on the top rung of the pay scale, including Police Chief Marc Denney, Fire Chief Matt Trexel, MacGregor, Parks and Development Director Eric Tysland and Director of Administrative Services Stephanie Stuecker. Their high-end salary for the current fiscal year was just shy of $117,000.

Bird‘s raise is listed as being part of the consent agenda. Consent agenda items are not discussed by the city council during city meetings because they are considered to be routine business. However, council members, city staff or members of the public can ask for consent agenda items to be removed and discussed separately.

