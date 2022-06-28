ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Earns Weekly Honors After Hot Week of Hitting

By Staff Writer
 1 day ago

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman received the NL player of the week award after a hot week of hitting.

Last week was quite the week for Freddie Freeman. Freddie began the week full well knowing that his first trip back to Atlanta would engulf the baseball world. Freeman displayed plenty of emotions in his return to Truist Park and appeared to be exhausted by the time the Dodgers won in extra innings on Sunday.

Despite all of the pressure and publicity though, Freeman performed at the plate. He notched four hits against the Braves, including an all-important one in extra innings, but the best part of his week was in Cincinnati. In the three-game series, Freddie went 7-for-13 and collected a double, a triple, a pair of home runs, and 10 RBI.

Freeman's 1.33  OPS on the week helped earn him NL player of the week honors.

It's the first time Freeman has earned the award since signing with the Dodgers this past winter, and hopefully, it's far from the last.

