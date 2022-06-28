ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

DL Johnny Bowens De-commits From Aggies

By Matt Galatzan
All Aggies
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vovAD_0gOmvbzd00

The Aggies have lost a priority commit in the 2023 class

The Texas A&M Aggies lost a priority commitment in the 2023 class on Tuesday afternoon when Judson (Converse, TX) defensive end Johnny Bowens de-committed from the program.

Bowens made his announcement via his personal Twitter account.

Bowens originally committed just two weeks after the Aggies closed Early Signing Day with major momentum along the defensive front and landed the nation's top class in the 2022 cycle.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 270 pounds, Bowens was named a 27-6A first-team all-district selection at defensive end this past season. As a sophomore, he was also a major contributor, helping Judson to the playoffs.

Upon his original commitment, Bowens the fourth member of the talented 2023 Aggies recruiting class, joins Zachary (LA) quarterback Eli Holstein, Wylie East (Wylie, TX) defensive lineman Anthony James and Smithson Valley (Spring Branch, TX) offensive tackle Colton Thomasson.

Now, three of those players are gone, with Holstein flipping to Alabama, and James flipping to Washington.

Since then, the Aggies have landed some talent, with edge Daymion Sanford committing on June 27 , as well as corners Bravion Rogers and Jayvon Thomas committing on back-to-back days in April.

Bowens originally chose the Aggies over heavy pursuit from other elite in-state programs such as the Texas Longhorns, Baylor Bears, UTSA Roadrunners, Houston Cougars and North Texas Mean Green.

His decommitment comes shortly after a visit to Oregon, which could signal his next destination.

IN THIS ARTICLE
All Aggies

College Station, TX
