ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharpes, FL

75-year-old Sharpes man found dead, roommate faces charge of murder

By Finch Walker, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45fJ1v_0gOmvYIK00

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A Sharpes man was arrested Monday and charged with killing a 75-year-old man earlier that morning, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Juan Ortiz, 37, faces charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He is being held at Brevard County Jail without bond.Second-degree indicates the killing wasn't planned.

Gunman knew at least one hostage, sheriff says: Gunman fatally shot by deputies knew at least one of his hostages, Sheriff's Office says

Woman held hostage for five days in Cocoa: Sheriff's office: Woman raped, beaten, held hostage for five days at Cocoa man's home

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on South Ridgewood Drive in Sharpes at about 11 a.m. Monday after a resident called and said Ortiz said he killed someone, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The caller told them Ortiz, who the caller did not know, had left the residence on foot.

Deputies searched the area and located Ortiz in the backyard of the residence attempting to conceal Juan Nunez’s body, the Sheriff’s Office said.

During their investigation, the Sheriff’s Office found that Ortiz moved in with Nunez, the owner of the residence, on Sunday. Monday morning, Ortiz armed himself with a machete and hit Nunez multiple times, killing him.

The Sheriff’s Office is still gathering information of the events leading up to Nunez’s death.

Mike Pirolo of the public defender's office, who is representing Ortiz, was not available to comment.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @_ finchwalker

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 75-year-old Sharpes man found dead, roommate faces charge of murder

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wqcs.org

Kidnapping Suspect Shot Dead; Hostages Freed

Indian River County - Wednesday June 29, 2022: Indian River County Sheriff deputies gave chase to a vehicle involved in a reported kidnapping that began in Osceola County and ended Saturday night in Brevard County where the suspect was shot and killed. The two women in his vehicle were freed.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian police charge 2 men with burglary

The Sebastian Police Department arrested two men, ages 19 and 20, on charges of stealing a handgun from a pickup truck. On Sunday, June 26, 2022, officers responded to a home on Abeto Terrace in reference to a vehicle burglary. The victim said someone stole his 9mm handgun and two fully loaded magazines from his unlocked pickup truck.
SEBASTIAN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sharpes, FL
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
Cocoa, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Cocoa, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Officer saves man injured in Cocoa shooting

COCOA, Fla. — Police say a man was hurt in a shooting Monday night in Cocoa. Officers responded to Peachtree Street near North Fiske Boulevard around 11 p.m. Cocoa police told WFTV that an officer located a man who had been shot and administered “life saving care” before paramedics arrived on the scene.
COCOA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Hostage#Roommate#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office
veronews.com

Fired Chamber executive arrested for ‘interfering’ with deputies

Thirteen months ago, John Corapi was fired from his job as the county Chamber of Commerce’s business retention manager, after the organization’s president investigated allegations that he disrupted a School Board meeting and encouraged others in a social-media post to intimidate board members at their homes. Now, Corapi...
VERO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
veronews.com

Four charged after using skimmer devices on arcade games

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Four people from North Carolina were jailed after deputies said they used devices to manipulate arcade games and left a casino with about $1,000. Kevin Daquan Graham, 26, Andrea Wallace Devaughn, 44, Jordan Thomas Maple, 25, and Harriett Antente Patterson, 44, were each charged with organized scheme to defraud. Graham was also charged with eight counts of using a skimmer device to defraud while Devaughn was charged with four counts of the same offense. Patterson was also charged with fraudulent use of personal identification.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: June 29, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orlando police investigating shooting at Wawa

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to Orlando police, a shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a Wawa in Orange County. Police said two people shot at each other in the parking lot of the gas station on North John Young Parkway around 1:40 p.m. The subjects both left the scene. Police...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Family of man who drowned in Winter Park lake suing teen boat driver

Winter Park, Fla. - The parents of a 20-year-old Orange County man have filed a lawsuit following their son's death on Memorial Day in 2021. Charles "Harry" Carter drowned in Lake Osceola after he got off a boat to swim and never resurfaced, authorities said. His parents are now suing the teen who was driving the boat he was on when he drowned and also suing that teen's parents.
WINTER PARK, FL
treasurecoast.com

Vero Beach Police: Anti-Semitic flyers found in yards, driveways

Vero Beach Police: Anti-Semitic flyers found in yards, driveways. Vero Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-The Vero Beach Police reported today on their Facebook page that Anti-Semitic flyers were found in yards, driveways on June 23. This is what they said:. On June 23, 2022 we received a call in regards to anti-Semitic...
Florida Today

Florida Today

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy