NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a bill into law imposing stiffer penalties on anyone who assaults a transit worker. The governor signed the bill at the Jamaica Bus Depot on Monday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported. "Stuff has been thrown at me, cursed out on the regular," said Cory Milliner, a bus operator and assistant shop steward with Local ATU 1056. Milliner, who said he has worked for the MTA for 25 years, said he has seen an increase in assaults targeting transit workers since the COVID pandemic started. "Right now, we have about maybe 15 to 18 people out from assaults,"...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO