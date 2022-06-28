ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circle inks custody deal with New York Community Bancorp

By Jinia Shawdagor
cryptoslate.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle has partnered with New York Community Bancorp in a deal that will see the bank’s subsidiary, New York Community Bank, become a custodian for the stablecoin’s reserves, Circle announced June 28. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for NYCB, which has become...

cryptoslate.com

