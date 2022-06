CULLMAN, Ala. – The Attorney General’s Restitution Fund Oversite Committee met at three different locations on Saturday to announce projects that are being planned to improve access to the Mulberry and Sipsey Forks of the Black Warrior River. The committee and local leaders met at the sites in Colony, Garden City and Forks in the River at Sipsey for the announcements. The projects are taking place in areas most affected by the Tyson Farms rendering plant wastewater discharge in 2019 that killed an estimated 175,000 fish and damaged the river’s ecosystem. The projects will be funded by the lawsuit settlement reached...

