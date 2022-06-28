ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for St. Charles, Upper Lafourche, Upper Terrebonne by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dunn; Pepin; Pierce; St. Croix Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Dakota, Goodhue, southern Washington, western Pepin, Pierce, southwestern Dunn and southern St. Croix Counties through 515 AM CDT At 442 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Cottage Grove to near Welch to near Wanamingo. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Red Wing and Welch around 450 AM CDT. Hudson around 455 AM CDT. River Falls, Ellsworth, Goodhue and Bay City around 500 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Roberts, Hammond, Baldwin, Woodville, Elmwood, Plum City and Stockholm. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 28. U.S. Highway 61 between mile markers 82 and 104. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DUNN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 10:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph Elevated Fire Danger This Afternoon Southwest winds will increase to 10 to 20 mph with some gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. This, combined with a rapid drop in humidity values into the 25 to 30 percent range in many areas will aid in rapid drying of fine fuels. Make sure you are following any local laws that may be in place regarding burning in your location. If you must burn, ensure that the fire is constantly monitored and several options are available to quickly extinguish the fire. Contact your local fire department with any questions and if control of the fire is lost.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast, Ponce and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 12:09:00 Expires: 2022-07-01 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northeast; Ponce and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northeastern Puerto Rico and Ponce and vicinity. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that weather conditions could lead to the potential for a Red Flag event in the near future. This watch will remain in effect until it is upgraded to a Red Flag Warning or that it is determined that the Red Flag event will not develop. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR EASTERN ALASKA RANGE * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Alaska Range. * TIMING...Noon Friday through Late Saturday Evening. Thunderstorms will occur during the PM timeframe. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...Southeast 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 32 percent. * TEMPERATURES...69 to 78. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning from high based thunderstorms could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy