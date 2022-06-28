Special Weather Statement issued for St. Charles, Upper Lafourche, Upper Terrebonne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dunn; Pepin; Pierce; St. Croix Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Dakota, Goodhue, southern Washington, western Pepin, Pierce, southwestern Dunn and southern St. Croix Counties through 515 AM CDT At 442 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Cottage Grove to near Welch to near Wanamingo. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Red Wing and Welch around 450 AM CDT. Hudson around 455 AM CDT. River Falls, Ellsworth, Goodhue and Bay City around 500 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Roberts, Hammond, Baldwin, Woodville, Elmwood, Plum City and Stockholm. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 28. U.S. Highway 61 between mile markers 82 and 104. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

DUNN COUNTY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO